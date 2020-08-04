Hyundai Motor, Genesis win seven 2020 Red Dot Design Awards

Hyundai Motor Company and Genesis today announced they have won seven 2020 Red Dot Design Awards. This year, the companies took the ‘Best of the Best’ and six Winners all in the Brand & Communication Design area.

The ‘Best of the Best’ under the Advertising category (subcategory Integrated Campaign) went to Hyundai’s brand campaign film ‘Second First Steps,’ which also secured a Winner under the Film & Animation category (subcategory Online Film). Hyundai also grabbed five Winners for ‘Hyundai’s Hi-Charger’ in the Interface & User Experience Design category, ‘Hyundai X BTS Goods’ in the Advertising category (subcategory Image Campaign), ‘Future Mobility Solutions Exhibition Hall’ in the Fair Stands category (subcategory Stands & Booths) and ‘FIFA World Football Museum’ in the Spatial Communication category (subcategory Event Design).

The Genesis brand took home a Winner in the Interface & User Experience Design category for its copper design in the Genesis Infotainment System. This is the first Red Dot Award that the Group received for its infotainment system.

The ‘Second First Steps’ brand campaign film embodies Hyundai’s next-generation brand vision of ‘Progress for Humanity.’ It shows para-athlete and archer Jun-boem Park’s “second first steps” following those of his infancy, toward his mother, aided by Hyundai Motor’s H-MEX (Hyundai Medical Exoskeleton), a wearable robotics technology. The film underlines Hyundai’s philosophy centered on creating human-centered future technologies. As of August 4, the film has received more than 42 million views online.

The ‘Hi-Charger’ is an ultra-fast EV-charger unveiled by Hyundai Motor in November 2019. It offers 350 kw of high-power, high-efficiency charging technology with an innovative automated weight-free cable system that allows effortless connection between the charger and vehicle.

The ‘Hyundai X BTS Goods’ is a collection of six products including eco-friendly bags and key covers that commemorated 2020 Environmental Day as part of Hyundai’s ‘Global Hydrogen Campaign’ launched in January this year. Hyundai upcycled used car seat leather and recycled subway billboard materials as well as utilized eco-friendly Tyvek materials, delivering the company’s sustainable image.

The ‘Future Mobility Solution Exhibition Hall’ is a booth that Hyundai installed in its headquarters lobby earlier this year to allow employees and visitors to see a visualization of Hyundai’s future mobility vision, including its UAM, PBV and Hub concepts that were previously shown at 2020 CES. Through the exhibit, Hyundai shared its vision of facilitating ‘Progress for Humanity’, providing customers with the seamless freedom of mobility and differentiated mobility experiences.

The ‘FIFA World Football Museum’ was a sponsored public relations center operated by Hyundai Motor in downtown Paris during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. It welcomed about 28,000 visitors over 23 days, with its exterior walls made of airbags drawing many visitors’ attention. After the exhibition period, the exterior walls were recycled into eco-friendly bags, and donated to local communities.

“Winning multiple Red Dot awards in the Brand & Communication Design is a great honor and showcases that Hyundai’s sustainable and innovative approach is vetted by our customers and experts,” said Vice President Sungwon Jee, Creative Works, Customer Experience Division at Hyundai Motor Company. “Hyundai will continue its efforts to communicate with customers in creative and innovative ways.”

Genesis Infotainment System

The Genesis Infotainment System’s copper design provides optimized visibility and usability while driving, using a sophisticated copper theme that reflects Genesis’ luxury brand identity. AR-based navigation, Car Pay, Valet Mode and Home-to-Car also utilize the copper-design theme for a consistent user experience. The system also provides wireless updates for customers’ continued satisfaction.

The copper design was introduced on GV80 and G80 this year to great acclaim and customer satisfaction. “This prestigious design award is very meaningful and special itself to Hyundai Motor Group and also further underscores Genesis’ brand leadership in important customer touchpoints like infotainment. We will continue creative and innovative communication with our customers into the future,” said Paul Choo, Senior Vice President of the Electronics Tech Unit at Hyundai Motor Company.

SOURCE: Hyundai