Hyundai Motor Company and HARMAN International launch the world’s first road noise cancellation system into production

HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, has launched the world’s first active road noise cancellation system for a production vehicle in partnership with Hyundai Motor Company (HMC). The Road-Noise Active Noise Control (RANC) system reduces the in-cabin noise level by cancelling out unwanted sound originating from the tires and road surfaces while driving. The Genesis GV80 SUV, that celebrated its global reveal on January 15 in Korea, is the first production car to feature the technology, which is based on HARMAN’s HALOsonic suite of noise management technologies. In addition to being the first vehicle with RANC, the Genesis GV80 will also incorporate other technologies from HARMAN’s HALOsonic suite of sound management solutions.

Road noise is compromising driving pleasure

When it comes to cars, sound must be distinguished from noise. On and off the road, sound has an essential role to play. It is a key influencer in customers’ purchasing decisions and wholly contributes to the pleasure of the driving experience. Noise on the other hand, is a nuisance; too much of it can ruin a driving experience. According to a study commissioned by HARMAN, end users reported that road noise was the biggest auditory distraction for drivers in the car.

Today, end customers demand sharper vehicle handling, fuel efficiency, stiffer suspensions and wide low-profile tires. The downside is that measures to address these needs offer multiple paths for unwanted noise to be transmitted through the structure of the vehicle, ultimately creating a ‘droning’ noise inside the car cabin that is both distracting and tiring. Applying conventional, passive Noise, Vibration and Harshness (NVH) methods to reduce this intrusive noise significantly adds to the vehicle weight with a further negative effect on fuel economy and CO2 emission levels.

As a leader in automotive audio solutions for over 60 years, HARMAN has built an unrivaled expertise in controlling sound and noise in the vehicle. Together with its trusted partner Hyundai Motor Company (HMC) that sells cars under the renowned brands of Genesis, Hyundai and Kia globally, HARMAN is now supporting HMC to bring the RANC system to a production vehicle. Debuting on the Genesis GV80 SUV, the system actively reduces noise in real-time by emitting soundwaves inverted to the incoming noise.

