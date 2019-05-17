Hyundai at The London Motor & Tech Show 2019

Visitors to the London Motor & Tech Show at the London ExCel from 16th to 19th May will be among the first in the world to see the new Hyundai Tucson N Line.

Complete with a sportier look and feel, the latest Tucson model will be making its UK debut at the show alongside a number of other Hyundai activities, including IONIQ Hybrid test drives and a Kona Electric showcase.

The Tucson N Line is the latest member of the Tucson compact SUV family, featuring redesigned bumpers and a dark mesh-pattern grille framed by dark chrome. Furthermore, dark 19” alloy wheels as well as side mirror housings and a rear spoiler in glossy black emphasize the car’s sporting attitude. Suspension springs on these top Tucson N Line trims offer 5% greater rigidity in the rear setup and 8% more in the front, while software changes in the steering give a slightly more direct, linear feel at the wheel

Joining Tucson N Line on Hyundai’s London Motor Show stand is the i30 Fastback N. The third ‘N’ model introduced globally, i30 Fastback N is available with two power outputs of the 2.0-litre turbocharged engine. The Standard Package engine delivers 250PS while the Performance Package engine generates a maximum power of 275PS.

Away from its performance-focused models, Hyundai will be showcasing its latest eco cars, including the multiple-award-winning Kona Electric. Taking a spot in the show’s ‘Electric Avenue’, visitors are offered a first-hand look at the innovative zero-emissions SUV, complete with a potential all-electric range of 279 miles. Show-goers will also have the chance from Friday to Sunday to get behind the wheel of the IONIQ Hybrid; one member of the world’s first car to be offered with three different electrified powertrains. Drives can be booked through the Hyundai stand or at www.thelondonmotorshow.co.uk.

“An absolutely integral part of the Hyundai story is our innovative use of technology, which is why we’re so proud to have such a broad presence at The London Motor & Tech Show. We’ll be showcasing our use of tech in developing performance – with our Tucson N Line and i30 Fastback N – as well as in delivering class-leading eco-friendly models like the IONIQ and Kona Electric. It’s the ideal platform for showcasing the very best of the Hyundai brand and everything that it stands for; cutting-edge design, innovation, incredible value for money and versatility.” Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK

Visitors to the London Motor & Tech Show will also get expert insight into two of Hyundai’s latest models on the event’s live stage. From 13:00 on Saturday 18th May ex-racing driver and Fifth Gear presenter Tiff Needell will be speaking with Top Gear America presenter, Tom Ford and Caffeine & Machine founder, Phil McGovern about the i30 N and also the Kona Electric.

During the live stage interviews, Caffeine & Machine’s Project #Hoondai will also be on display, showing off their own unique take on the i30N and giving an insight into some of the modifications that many enthusiast owners are beginning to carry out as the multi award winning hot hatch grows in popularity on the petrol head scene.

SOURCE: Hyundai