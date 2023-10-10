Hozon selects Wind River Linux to develop latest software-defined vehicle platform

Wind River®, a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems, today announced that Hozon New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd., has selected Wind River Linux to develop the Hozon Automotive Intelligent Security Vehicle Platform

Wind River®, a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems, today announced that Hozon New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd., has selected Wind River Linux to develop the Hozon Automotive Intelligent Security Vehicle Platform.

“Software will continue to drive the automotive industry forward and create new possibilities for both carmakers and consumers,” said Avijit Sinha, chief product officer, Wind River. “Wind River Linux can help innovators such as Hozon develop high-performance frameworks designed to accelerate the software-defined vehicle.”

“Hozon is pushing the boundaries of innovation in its vehicle development,” said Dai Dali, chief technology officer, Hozon. “It is important to work with both an Auto and a Linux expert who possesses the highest levels of professional services ability combined with long-term support and localization capabilities, including expertise in the areas of performance optimization, security, and safety. We believe that Wind River is an excellent partner.”

The Hozon Automotive Intelligent Security Vehicle Platform is a hardware and software framework for high-performance computing gateways and vehicle control scheduled to go into production starting in 2025. The platform integrates open source frameworks and tools, enabling the rapid development and deployment of software applications. Wind River Linux offers high stability and security to meet Hozon’s high-performance needs on Arm® silicon. As the embedded industry’s most advanced Linux platform, Wind River Linux helps teams develop, deploy, and operate robust, reliable, and secure embedded solutions running on a purpose-built Linux operating system.

The collaboration between Hozon and Wind River also includes work on next-generation automotive infrastructure software to enable software-defined vehicle capabilities such as advanced high-performance computing, internal and external networking between vehicles and infrastructure (V2X), and advanced driver assist systems (ADAS).

SOURCE: Wind River