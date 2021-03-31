Honda wins Red Dot Awards 2021 for new Jazz e:HEV, Jazz Crosstar e:HEV and Forza 750

Honda’s new hybrid-only Jazz and Jazz Crosstar models and the Forza 750 scooter have been awarded highly coveted Red Dot Awards 2021 in the ‘Product Design’ category. These internationally renowned accolades are only bestowed upon the highest quality products that excel in product, brand and communication design.

The annual Red Dot awards are decided by a panel of 50 international experts who test, evaluate and discuss each entry to spotlight outstanding design and innovation. The judging criteria are reappraised and adapted each year to reflect the latest technical, social, economic and ecological requirements.

“We have had another successful year, receiving several awards in the Product Design category of the globally-recognised Red Dot design awards,” said Toshinobu Minami, Chief Operating Officer, Design Center, Honda R&D Co. Ltd.,

“Since our establishment, we at Honda have always aimed to reflect the idea of ‘making customers’ daily lives more enjoyable’ in our product design, and we believe that receiving these awards is a recognition of our success in doing this. We will continue to follow this unchanging principle, thinking ‘outside the box’ to design products that provide ‘surprise and excitement’ to customers’ lives.”

The Jazz e:HEV and Jazz Crosstar e:HEV are aligned with Honda’s commitment to electrify 100% of its European models by 2022. The Jazz was designed to encapsulate Honda’s ‘Yoo no bi’ philosophy, which recognises the beauty that exists in everyday items honed over time to make them even more beautiful and ergonomically satisfying to use. The Jazz design also employs Honda’s ‘Man-Maximum, Machine-Minimum’ (M/M) development principle, which is based on the belief that the purpose of technology and design is to serve the needs of the driver and passengers. The result is a car that combines functionality and usability, expressed through innovative features like Magic Seats, yet maintains a sleek and modern appearance.

The rugged Crosstar variant was created to broaden the appeal of the model, presenting a more SUV-style proposition, oriented toward those with active lifestyles. Increased presence comes from a bold front grille design, substantial black trim and stylish side sills and roof rails. The Crosstar-specific alloy wheels, which widen towards the rim, create an increased sense of stability and enhance the robust overall visual effect.

Launched in the Autumn of 2020, the brand-new Honda Forza 750 crowns the celebrated Forza range of luxury scooters, which combine ‘GT’ levels of comfort and road presence with sporty, agile performance in a supremely stylish, premium package. The new flagship Forza is no exception, with classy, roomy styling that offers ample leg room and wind protection for comfortable high-speed cruising, coupled with excellent aerodynamics thanks to a sleek front-end design and slim rear section. It is also designed for easy use around town, with stable handling and effortless acceleration from its torquey, fuel-efficient 745cc twin-cylinder engine.

The classically Forza feature-rich spec sheet includes multiple riding modes, Honda Selectable Torque Control, Honda’s unique-in-motorcycling Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), full LED lighting and Honda Smartphone Voice Control. The low 790mm seat height, 22 litres of under-seat luggage space – enough to accommodate a full-face helmet – and USB-C charger socket enhance the everyday usability.

SOURCE: Honda