Honda to exhibit prototype models of e:N Series EVs at Auto Shanghai 2023

Overview of Honda exhibit

Honda today announced plans to exhibit the world premiere of prototype models of the second set of “e:N Series” EVs at the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition (Auto Shanghai 2023), which will take place in Shanghai, China (Press days: April 18-19, Trade days: April 20-21, Public days: April 22-27, 2023).

At its electrified vehicle booth, Honda will showcase the lineup of electrified mobility products Honda offers in China, including the world premiere of prototype models of e:N Series EVs, hybrid-electric and plug-in hybrid-electric models, as well as three electric bicycle (EB)* models which were announced in January of this year.

At its intelligent technology booth, Honda will offer exhibits that enable visitors to “experience” the recently announced Honda CONNECT 4.0, the new-generation connected technology, and the Honda SENSING 360 omnidirectional advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS).

At its motorcycle booth, Honda will have a wide variety of “FUN” models on display including the Chinese premiere of all-new global models which will be introduced to the Honda DreamWing sales channel for large-size Honda motorcycles in China, as well as a number of customized models.

*Electric bicycle/motorcycle models in a category with a maximum speed of 25km/h or lower, which does not include battery-assisted bicycles.



Prototype models of the second set of “e:N Series” EVs

<New model announcement>

Honda automobile booth

Prototype models of the second set of e:N Series EV models

Honda motorcycle booth

Large-size FUN global models

SOURCE: Honda