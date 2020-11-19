Honda to begin sales of all-new N-ONE Mini-vehicle

The exterior design of the all-new N-ONE was refined to further highlight the unique characteristics of N-ONE in the motif of “circle, square and trapezoid” which is identified as a combination of basic shapes that constitute the uniqueness of N-ONE.

The interior was designed in the pursuit of a cozy cabin space with a minimalist design. To achieve this goal, non-essential elements were pared away boldly. Honda’s original center-tank layout that places the fuel tank underneath the front seats, also contributes to the minimalist yet cozy interior design of the all-new N-ONE. This is the embodiment of Honda’s M/M concept*1 inherited from the N360, the starting point of Honda’s passenger cars.

The Honda SENSING® advanced safety and driver-assistive system is standard equipment of the all-new N-ONE. The 6-speed manual transmission (6MT) version of the all-new N-ONE will be the first*2 among all 6MT mini-vehicles in the market to feature Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)*3 and Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), which support the driver while recognizing the vehicle’s surroundings.

An individual seat with excellent hold is adopted for the driver’s seat. For the RS type, the combination of front engine/front-wheel drive (FF) turbo engine and 6MT was made available for the first time among all mini-vehicles in the market*4. Driving performance also was further refined so that the drivers can feel the fun and joy of driving as they use this vehicle on a daily basis for their in-town driving such as commuting to work and school and for shopping as well as long-distance driving.

*1 Honda’s “man maximum, machine minimum” concept is a basic approach to Honda car design calling for maximizing the space available for people and minimizing the space required for mechanical components which will increase the space efficiency of the vehicle.

*2 Honda internal research (as of November 2020)

*3 CVT models are equipped with Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow

*4 Honda internal research (as of November 2020)