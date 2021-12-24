Honda: Production, sales and export results in November, 2021

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of November 2021.

World Production

November
2021
YOY
Jan.- Nov.
2021		YOY
Japan66,433102.5%549,17682.2%
Outside of Japan
304,93677.6%3,211,76597.2%
Total371,36981.1%3,760,94194.7%

Production in Main Regions

North America
118,31684.6%1,210,44990.8%
USA
72,54081.4%796,76589.5%
Asia
179,21377.3%1,841,894101.7%
China
135,29073.7%1,414,95197.2%
  • Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in four months.
  • Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the sixth consecutive month.
  • Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the sixth consecutive month.

Sales in the Japanese Market

 November
2021
YOY
Jan.- Nov.
2021		YOY
Total
47,38991.8%535,81393.4%
Registrations
24,367103.8%252,30492.5%
Mini-vehicles
23,02281.7%283,50994.2%
  • Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the sixth consecutive month.
  • New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in three months.
  • Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the fourth consecutive month.
  • FIT was the industry’s eighth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of November 2021 with sales of 6,074 units. VEZEL was the industry’s tenth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of November 2021 with sales of 5,381 units.
  • N-BOX was the industry’s top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of November 2021 with sales of 15,482 units.

Exports from Japan

 November
2021
YOY
Jan.- Nov.
2021		YOY
Total
7,971114.0%54,89463.2%
North America
000.0%9,310167.1%
USA
000.0%9,257188.0%
Asia
980143.9%6,38594.2%
Europe
6,185105.1%32,52148.5%
Others
806284.8%6,67890.0%
  • Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month.

SOURCE: Honda

