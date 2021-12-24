Honda: Production, sales and export results in November, 2021

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of November 2021.
World Production
|November
2021
|YOY
|Jan.- Nov.
2021
|YOY
|Japan
|66,433
|102.5%
|549,176
|82.2%
|Outside of Japan
|304,936
|77.6%
|3,211,765
|97.2%
|Total
|371,369
|81.1%
|3,760,941
|94.7%
Production in Main Regions
|North America
|118,316
|84.6%
|1,210,449
|90.8%
|USA
|72,540
|81.4%
|796,765
|89.5%
|Asia
|179,213
|77.3%
|1,841,894
|101.7%
|China
|135,290
|73.7%
|1,414,951
|97.2%
- Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in four months.
- Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the sixth consecutive month.
- Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the sixth consecutive month.
Sales in the Japanese Market
|November
2021
|YOY
|Jan.- Nov.
2021
|YOY
|Total
|47,389
|91.8%
|535,813
|93.4%
|Registrations
|24,367
|103.8%
|252,304
|92.5%
|Mini-vehicles
|23,022
|81.7%
|283,509
|94.2%
- Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the sixth consecutive month.
- New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in three months.
- Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the fourth consecutive month.
- FIT was the industry’s eighth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of November 2021 with sales of 6,074 units. VEZEL was the industry’s tenth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of November 2021 with sales of 5,381 units.
- N-BOX was the industry’s top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of November 2021 with sales of 15,482 units.
Exports from Japan
|November
2021
|YOY
|Jan.- Nov.
2021
|YOY
|Total
|7,971
|114.0%
|54,894
|63.2%
|North America
|0
|00.0%
|9,310
|167.1%
|USA
|0
|00.0%
|9,257
|188.0%
|Asia
|980
|143.9%
|6,385
|94.2%
|Europe
|6,185
|105.1%
|32,521
|48.5%
|Others
|806
|284.8%
|6,678
|90.0%
- Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month.
SOURCE: Honda