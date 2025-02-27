Honda: Production, sales and export results for January, 2025

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of January 2025
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of January 2025.
World Production
|
|January 2025
|YOY
|January 2024
|Japan
|44,857 units
|79.4%
|56,469 units
|Outside of Japan
|224,311 units
|79.9%
|280,650 units
|Total
|269,168 units
|79.8%
|337,119 units
Production in Main Regions
|
|North America
|120,466 units
|88.9%
|135,474 units
|
|USA
|64,202 units
|81.9%
|78,403 units
|
|Asia
|95,113 units
|68.3%
|139,273 units
|
|China
|52,904 units
|61.6%
|85,949 units
January 2025
- Production in Japan: 4th consecutive month of YOY decrease
- Production outside Japan: 6th consecutive month of YOY decrease
- Worldwide production: 6th consecutive month of YOY decrease
Sales in the Japanese Market
|
|January 2025
|YOY
|January 2024
|Total
|50,335 units
|94.3%
|53,402 units
|Registrations
|28,406 units
|98.4%
|28,882 units
|Mini-vehicles
|21,929 units
|89.4%
|24,520 units
January 2025
- Total sales in Japan: 4th consecutive month of YOY decrease
- New vehicle registrations: 3rd consecutive month of YOY decrease
- Sales of mini-vehicles: 4th consecutive month of YOY decrease
Exports from Japan
|
|January 2025
|YOY
|January 2024
|
|Total
|8,784 units
|129.4%
|6,789 units
|
|North America
|542 units
|200.7%
|270 units
|
|USA
|542 units
|200.7%
|270 units
|
|Asia
|223 units
|60.6%
|368 units
|
|Europe
|5,139 units
|123.0%
|4,178 units
|
|Others
|2,880 units
|146.0%
|1,973 units
January 2025
- Total exports from Japan: 1st YOY increase in 2 months
