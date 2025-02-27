Honda: Production, sales and export results for January, 2025

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of January 2025.

World Production

January 2025 YOY January 2024
Japan 44,857 units 79.4% 56,469 units
Outside of Japan 224,311 units 79.9% 280,650 units
Total 269,168 units 79.8% 337,119 units

Production in Main Regions

North America 120,466 units 88.9% 135,474 units
USA 64,202 units 81.9% 78,403 units
Asia 95,113 units 68.3% 139,273 units
China 52,904 units 61.6% 85,949 units
January 2025
  • Production in Japan: 4th consecutive month of YOY decrease
  • Production outside Japan: 6th consecutive month of YOY decrease
  • Worldwide production: 6th consecutive month of YOY decrease

Sales in the Japanese Market

January 2025 YOY January 2024
Total 50,335 units 94.3% 53,402 units
Registrations 28,406 units 98.4% 28,882 units
Mini-vehicles 21,929 units 89.4% 24,520 units
January 2025
  • Total sales in Japan: 4th consecutive month of YOY decrease
  • New vehicle registrations: 3rd consecutive month of YOY decrease
  • Sales of mini-vehicles: 4th consecutive month of YOY decrease

Exports from Japan

January 2025 YOY January 2024
Total 8,784 units 129.4% 6,789 units
North America 542 units 200.7% 270 units
USA 542 units 200.7% 270 units
Asia 223 units 60.6% 368 units
Europe 5,139 units 123.0% 4,178 units
Others 2,880 units 146.0% 1,973 units
January 2025
  1. Total exports from Japan: 1st YOY increase in 2 months

