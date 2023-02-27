Honda: Production, sales and export results for January, 2023

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of January 2023.
World Production
|January 2023
|YOY
|Japan
|47,193
|92.4%
|Outside of Japan
|233,564
|75.9%
|Total
|280,757
|78.3%
Production in Main Regions
|North America
|106,673
|107.6%
|USA
|71,009
|109.5%
|Asia
|121,386
|59.5%
|China
|71,803
|45.8%
January 2023
- Production in Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease
- Production outside Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YOY decrease
- Worldwide production: 3rd consecutive month of YOY decrease
Sales in the Japanese Market
|January 2023
|YOY
|Total
|45,018
|94.2%
|Registrations
|17,276
|83.8%
|Mini-vehicles
|27,742
|102.1%
January 2023
- Total sales in Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 5 months
- New vehicle registrations: 1st YOY decrease in 3 months
- Sales of mini-vehicles: 5th consecutive month of YOY increase
Exports from Japan
|January 2023
|YOY
|Total
|4,979
|62.4%
|North America
|223
|37.5%
|USA
|223
|37.5%
|Asia
|167
|29.7%
|Europe
|3,936
|66.4%
|Others
|653
|73.7%
January 2023
- Total exports from Japan: 4th consecutive month of YOY decrease
