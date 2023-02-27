Honda: Production, sales and export results for January, 2023

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of January 2023

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of January 2023.

World Production

　January 2023YOY
Japan47,19392.4%
Outside of Japan233,56475.9%
Total280,75778.3%

Production in Main Regions

North America106,673107.6%
USA71,009109.5%
Asia121,38659.5%
China71,80345.8%

January 2023

  • Production in Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease
  • Production outside Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YOY decrease
  • Worldwide production: 3rd consecutive month of YOY decrease

Sales in the Japanese Market

　January 2023YOY
Total45,01894.2%
Registrations17,27683.8%
Mini-vehicles27,742102.1%

January 2023

  • Total sales in Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 5 months
  • New vehicle registrations: 1st YOY decrease in 3 months
  • Sales of mini-vehicles: 5th consecutive month of YOY increase

Exports from Japan

January 2023YOY
Total4,97962.4%
North America22337.5%
USA22337.5%
Asia16729.7%
Europe3,93666.4%
Others65373.7%

January 2023

  • Total exports from Japan: 4th consecutive month of YOY decrease

SOURCE: Honda

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here