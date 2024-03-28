Honda production, sales and export results for February, 2024

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of February 2024.

World Production

February 2024YOYFeb. 2023Jan.- Feb. 2024YOY
Japan51,010units84.2%60,572units107,479units99.7%
Outside of Japan243,700units87.0%280,002units524,350units102.1%
Total294,710units86.5%340,574units631,829units101.7%

Production in Main Regions

North America142,408units109.6%129,983units277,882units117.4%
USA90,583units104.3%86,835units168,986units107.1%
Asia95,186units66.2%143,681units234,459units88.5%
China46,209units50.8%91,022units132,158units81.2%

February 2024

  • Production in Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 7 months
  • Production outside Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 6 months
  • Worldwide production: 1st YOY decrease in 6 months

Sales in the Japanese Market

February 2024YOYFeb. 2023Jan.- Feb. 2024YOY
Total57,147units114.5%49,889units110,549units116.5%
Registrations33,165units154.2%21,501units62,047units160.0%
Mini-vehicles23,982units84.5%28,388units48,502units86.4%

February 2024

  • Total sales in Japan: 7th consecutive month of YOY increase
  • New vehicle registrations: 6th consecutive month of YOY increase
  • Sales of mini-vehicles: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease

Exports from Japan

February 2024YOYFeb. 2023Jan.- Feb. 2024YOY
Total9,937units219.6%4,526units16,726units176.0%
North America613units237.6%258units883units183.6%
USA613units253.3%242units883units189.9%
Asia365units107.0%341units733units144.3%
Europe6,690units219.3%3,051units10,868units155.5%
Others2,269units259.0%876units4,242units277.4%

February 2024

  • Total exports from Japan: 5th consecutive month of YOY increase

SOURCE: Honda

