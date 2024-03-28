Honda production, sales and export results for February, 2024

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of February 2024
World Production
|February 2024
|YOY
|Feb. 2023
|Jan.- Feb. 2024
|YOY
|Japan
|51,010
|units
|84.2%
|60,572
|units
|107,479
|units
|99.7%
|Outside of Japan
|243,700
|units
|87.0%
|280,002
|units
|524,350
|units
|102.1%
|Total
|294,710
|units
|86.5%
|340,574
|units
|631,829
|units
|101.7%
Production in Main Regions
|North America
|142,408
|units
|109.6%
|129,983
|units
|277,882
|units
|117.4%
|USA
|90,583
|units
|104.3%
|86,835
|units
|168,986
|units
|107.1%
|Asia
|95,186
|units
|66.2%
|143,681
|units
|234,459
|units
|88.5%
|China
|46,209
|units
|50.8%
|91,022
|units
|132,158
|units
|81.2%
February 2024
- Production in Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 7 months
- Production outside Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 6 months
- Worldwide production: 1st YOY decrease in 6 months
Sales in the Japanese Market
|February 2024
|YOY
|Feb. 2023
|Jan.- Feb. 2024
|YOY
|Total
|57,147
|units
|114.5%
|49,889
|units
|110,549
|units
|116.5%
|Registrations
|33,165
|units
|154.2%
|21,501
|units
|62,047
|units
|160.0%
|Mini-vehicles
|23,982
|units
|84.5%
|28,388
|units
|48,502
|units
|86.4%
February 2024
- Total sales in Japan: 7th consecutive month of YOY increase
- New vehicle registrations: 6th consecutive month of YOY increase
- Sales of mini-vehicles: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease
Exports from Japan
|February 2024
|YOY
|Feb. 2023
|Jan.- Feb. 2024
|YOY
|Total
|9,937
|units
|219.6%
|4,526
|units
|16,726
|units
|176.0%
|North America
|613
|units
|237.6%
|258
|units
|883
|units
|183.6%
|USA
|613
|units
|253.3%
|242
|units
|883
|units
|189.9%
|Asia
|365
|units
|107.0%
|341
|units
|733
|units
|144.3%
|Europe
|6,690
|units
|219.3%
|3,051
|units
|10,868
|units
|155.5%
|Others
|2,269
|units
|259.0%
|876
|units
|4,242
|units
|277.4%
February 2024
- Total exports from Japan: 5th consecutive month of YOY increase
