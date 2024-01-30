Honda: Production, sales and export results for December, 2023

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of December 2023.
World Production
|December 2023
|YOY
|Dec. 2022
|Jan.- Dec. 2023
|YOY
|Japan
|69,261
|124.2%
|55,753
|718,521
|111.6%
|Outside of Japan
|279,414
|133.7%
|208,980
|3,469,518
|107.5%
|Total
|348,675
|131.7%
|264,733
|4,188,039
|108.2%
Production in Main Regions
|North America
|107,643
|125.0%
|86,109
|1,559,981
|130.1%
|USA
|68,192
|113.3%
|60,167
|1,018,262
|122.4%
|Asia
|166,450
|138.3%
|120,324
|1,830,490
|93.2%
|China
|121,238
|165.7%
|73,161
|1,265,952
|88.9%
Calendar Year of 2023
- Production in Japan: 2nd consecutive year of YOY increase
- Production outside Japan: 1st YOY increase in 5 years
- Worldwide production: 1st YOY increase in 5 years
December 2023
- Production in Japan: 5th consecutive month of YOY increase
- Production outside Japan: 4th consecutive month of YOY increase
- Worldwide production: 4th consecutive month of YOY increase
Sales in the Japanese Market
|December 2023
|YOY
|Dec. 2022
|Jan.- Dec. 2023
|YOY
|Total
|53,963
|115.8%
|46,584
|594,267
|104.6%
|Registrations
|27,776
|125.6%
|22,107
|275,701
|102.5%
|Mini-vehicles
|26,187
|107.0%
|24,477
|318,566
|106.6%
Calendar Year of 2023
- Total sales in Japan: 1st YOY increase in 5 years
- New vehicle registrations: 1st YOY increase in 7 years
- Sales of mini-vehicles: 1st YOY increase in 5 years
December 2023
- Total sales in Japan: 5th consecutive month of YOY increase
- New vehicle registrations: 4th consecutive month of YOY increase
- Sales of mini-vehicles: 5th consecutive month of YOY increase
Exports from Japan
|December 2023
|YOY
|Dec. 2022
|Jan.- Dec. 2023
|YOY
|Total
|11,599
|167.3%
|6,931
|85,299
|111.2%
|North America
|1,324
|599.1%
|221
|4,961
|304.2%
|USA
|1,288
|582.8%
|221
|4,757
|310.5%
|Asia
|212
|80.0%
|265
|6,410
|262.1%
|Europe
|6,371
|112.5%
|5,662
|54,631
|90.5%
|Others
|3,692
|471.5%
|783
|19,297
|157.8%
Calendar Year of 2023
- Total exports from Japan: 2nd consecutive year of YOY increase
December 2023
- Total exports from Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YOY increase
SOURCE: Honda