Honda: Production, sales and export results for December, 2023

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of December 2023.

World Production

December 2023YOYDec. 2022Jan.- Dec. 2023YOY
Japan69,261124.2%55,753718,521111.6%
Outside of Japan279,414133.7%208,9803,469,518107.5%
Total348,675131.7%264,7334,188,039108.2%

Production in Main Regions

North America107,643125.0%86,1091,559,981130.1%
USA68,192113.3%60,1671,018,262122.4%
Asia166,450138.3%120,3241,830,49093.2%
China121,238165.7%73,1611,265,95288.9%

Calendar Year of 2023

  • Production in Japan: 2nd consecutive year of YOY increase
  • Production outside Japan: 1st YOY increase in 5 years
  • Worldwide production: 1st YOY increase in 5 years

December 2023

  • Production in Japan: 5th consecutive month of YOY increase
  • Production outside Japan: 4th consecutive month of YOY increase
  • Worldwide production: 4th consecutive month of YOY increase

Sales in the Japanese Market

December 2023YOY
Dec. 2022Jan.- Dec. 2023YOY
Total53,963115.8%46,584594,267104.6%
Registrations27,776125.6%22,107275,701102.5%
Mini-vehicles26,187107.0%24,477318,566106.6%

Calendar Year of 2023

  • Total sales in Japan: 1st YOY increase in 5 years
  • New vehicle registrations: 1st YOY increase in 7 years
  • Sales of mini-vehicles: 1st YOY increase in 5 years

December 2023

  • Total sales in Japan: 5th consecutive month of YOY increase
  • New vehicle registrations: 4th consecutive month of YOY increase
  • Sales of mini-vehicles: 5th consecutive month of YOY increase

Exports from Japan

December 2023YOYDec. 2022Jan.- Dec. 2023YOY
Total11,599167.3%6,93185,299111.2%
North America1,324599.1%2214,961304.2%
USA1,288582.8%2214,757310.5%
Asia21280.0%2656,410262.1%
Europe6,371112.5%5,66254,63190.5%
Others3,692471.5%78319,297157.8%

Calendar Year of 2023

  • Total exports from Japan: 2nd consecutive year of YOY increase

December 2023

  • Total exports from Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YOY increase

SOURCE: Honda

