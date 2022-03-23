Honda meets ‘electric vision’ 2022 target and announces three all-new electrified models

All-new hybrid-only Civic completes Honda’s commitment to electrify all its mainstream models in Europe by the end of 2022

Honda also confirmed the further expansion of its electrified product line-up in 2023, to create its widest European line up for many years. New additions include an all-electric B-segment SUV, previewed as the e:Ny1 Prototype, a C-segment full hybrid SUV, and the all-new CR-V, which will be available with both full hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrain options for the first time in Europe.

Coming to market in 2023, the e:Ny1 electric vehicle (EV) will be at the centre of Honda’s future product line up. Offering the unique blend of dynamics, technology and design that Honda is known for, the compact SUV will provide a great option for families looking for their first EV.

“The completion of our electrification goal marks a significant moment for Honda in Europe,” says Tom Gardner, Senior Vice President, Honda Motor Europe. “However, we’re not resting on our laurels. We are already well advanced with our plans to further expand the choice of battery-electric and hybrid vehicles for our customers and increase our offering in the fast-growing B- and C-SUV segments. The new models we will introduce in 2023 set the course for the next generation of electrified Honda cars, all retaining the engaging driving dynamics, comfort and exceptional usability to which our customers have become accustomed.”

11th generation Honda Civic

Completing Honda’s electrified mainstream model line-up for Europe, the new Civic is the latest car to be offered exclusively with e:HEV (hybrid electric vehicle) technology, joining the brand’s other electrified models: Jazz, Jazz Crosstar, CR-V, HR-V and Honda e.

Powering the Civic is the most advanced iteration of Honda’s unique e:HEV powertrain, which combines a power-dense lithium-ion battery, two compact, powerful electric motors, and a newly developed 2.0-litre direct injection DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine. The Civic has been targeted to achieve CO 2 emissions of less than 110 grams per km which is less than 5 l/100km with a maximum motor output of 135 kW and 315Nm of torque.

The new Civic will be one of the most compelling packages in its class when it arrives in Europe from Autumn 2022. Superior standards of visibility and comfort are coupled with impressive dynamics, efficiency and an unrivalled suite of advanced safety technologies.

Innovation in energy management

In addition to enhancing its electrified line up for Europe in 2023, Honda is continuing its focus on its Energy Management business. Its ambition is to create a sustainable society with zero environmental impact by connecting electrified mobility products and energy services. This will help to increase the use of domestic power chargers for EVs, urban charging solutions and commercial energy services.

In Switzerland, Honda has supplied 50 Honda e electric vehicles and 35 Honda Power Manager units to car sharing operator, Mobility, as part of the ‘V2X Suisse’ consortium. The Honda e units will be used as part of a car sharing fleet in a pioneering trial which uses the Honda e’s bi-directional charging function to feed energy back to the grid when the vehicles are not in use.

Other projects include Honda’s new e:PROGRESS smart charging service. Already successfully launched into the UK market, e:PROGRESS allows EV owners to reduce the cost of running an EV whilst maximising the amount of energy derived from renewable sources.

In Germany, Honda and energy firm Vattenfall have begun sales of their first joint smart connected electric vehicle charger, with the introduction of the Honda Power Charger S+ (4G). Along with e:PROGRESS, this service is an important part of Honda’s goal to create a sustainable society with zero environmental impact, by connecting electrified mobility products and energy services, while expanding the use of renewable energy.

Honda’s electrification journey gains momentum

For the next stage in its electrification journey, Honda is using a multi pathway strategy to realise its commitment to carbon neutrality across all Honda products and corporate activities by 2050. The company will heavily invest in a range of zero emission technologies including solid-state batteries, swappable battery systems, carbon neutral fuels and hydrogen cells.

A core part of this strategy will see all major markets, including the European region, increase the proportion of EV and fuel cell vehicle (FCV) unit sales ratio to 40% by 2030, and to 80% by 2035. The company will also end the sale of internal combustion engine automobiles globally by 2040.

Honda is also expanding its horizons into new areas, drawing from its long history of creating unique and advanced technologies and products. In aviation, using technology and knowledge established from HondaJet, Formula 1 and electrification, Honda will develop an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for city-to-city transport. In the field of robotics, an AI-operated multi-fingered Honda Avatar Robot will follow in the footsteps of ASIMO by the end of 2024, with a view to practical use in the 2030s.

Honda’s ambitions even reach beyond Earth itself, with joint research underway with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency to use the company’s fuel cell technology to deliver life support for future lunar outposts.

