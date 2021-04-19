Honda exhibits the world premiere of the ‘Honda SUV e:prototype’ at Auto Shanghai 2021

In China, Honda will introduce 10 Honda-brand EV models within five years. The mass-production model based on the Honda SUV e:prototype is scheduled to go on sale in spring 2022 as the symbolic first Honda-brand EV in China. Moreover, striving to attain its goal to “realize carbon neutrality by 2050,” Honda will evolve a number of comprehensive strategies while viewing the “electrified society” from a broad perspective beyond the electrification of products.

The exhibit at the Honda automobile booth is showcasing the comprehensive lineup of Honda’s electrified vehicles consisting of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and EV models. This includes the world premiere of the Breeze PHEV, GAC Honda’s first*1 plug-in hybrid model.

In addition, the technology presentation booth is exhibiting the third-generation Honda CONNECT which was introduced last month (March 2021) in China and Honda’s omnidirectional ADAS*2 the next-generation advanced safety and driver-assistive system, enabling visitors to experience new technologies that contribute to the safety and comfort of everyday mobility.

Key products/technologies on display