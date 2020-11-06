Home/News Releases/Automaker News Releases/ Honda: Consolidated financial summary for the fiscal 2nd quarter ended September 30, 2020

Honda: Consolidated financial summary for the fiscal 2nd quarter ended September 30, 2020 Despite a decrease in demand due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, consolidated operating profit for the fiscal first half amounted to 169.2 billion yen, back in the black, due primarily to control of selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses resulting from a fundamental review of business activities in all areas