Honda confirms pricing, spec and grades for CR-V hybrid

Honda UK has released details of the grades, specification and pricing of the CR-V hybrid. Following the launch of the petrol version in the summer, the hybrid is expected in dealerships from February next year and will start from £29,105 for a 2WD S grade and top out at £37,255 for an AWD EX.

Available with five seats only in eCVT with a choice of two and all-wheel drive, the hybrid version of the CR-V follows the standard Honda grading rising from the entry level S to SE, SR and finishing at the top of the range EX.

As with the petrol version, standard across all grades is Honda SENSING; Honda’s suite of safety features which includes collision mitigation braking system, forward collision warning, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control and traffic sign recognition.

SE grade adds parking sensors and a rear view camera, while the SR and EX will also feature blind spot warning and cross traffic monitoring, while low speed following on the cruise control is available across all grades.

SR grade also adds smart entry and start, leather interior and active cornering lights; while EX further includes a heated steering wheel, head up display, hands free access power tailgate, heated rear seats and panoramic glass sunroof.

“The CR-V hybrid is the first step in achieving our objective of electrified powertrains accounting for two-thirds of our European sales by 2025,” commented Phil Webb, Head of Car at Honda UK. “In a marketplace that is going to become increasingly competitive as time goes on, the CR-V is well placed to achieve strong sales results and we have high expectations for this car.”

Engine Drive Grade RRP CO2 VED Retail Delivery First Reg

Fee OTR 2.0L 2WD S £28,240 120 £155 £655 £55 £29,105 HYBRID SE £30,100 120 £155 £655 £55 £30,965 SR £32,580 120 £155 £655 £55 £33,445 4WD SE £31,200 126 £155 £655 £55 £32,065 SR £33,680 126 £155 £655 £55 £34,545 EX £36,390 126 £155 £655 £55 £37,255

SOURCE: HONDA