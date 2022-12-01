Honda Civic e:HEV awarded Scottish Car of the Year 2022

Honda Civic e:HEV wins two awards at the renowned Association of Scottish Motoring Writers Car of the Year Awards as it picks up both ‘Best Family Car’ and the top spot; ‘Scottish Car of the Year 2022’

The all-new Honda Civic e:HEV wins two awards at the renowned Scottish Car of the Year Awards as it picks up both ‘Best Family Car’ and the top spot; ‘Scottish Car of the Year 2022’.

This year Honda is celebrating 50 years of its iconic Civic. Developed as a ‘car for the world’, more than 27.5 million Civics have been sold in 170 countries since the model was first launched in 1972. The all-new Civic e:HEV blends strong performance and efficiency with improved levels of interior comfort, visual appeal and overall usability. The latest iteration marks a major milestone for Honda in Europe, as it’s the latest model in the range to be electrified, completing Honda Motor Europe’s 2022 ‘Electric Vision’ commitment to electrify all mainstream models.

Association of Scottish Motoring Writers President Jack McKeown said: “The latest Honda Civic impressed every one of our members with its smart new appearance, great practicality, and excellent hybrid engine. Good fuel economy is more important than ever, and we found the Civic to be extremely efficient. Add in Honda’s superb reliability and you have a car that is a more than worthy winner of the Scottish Car of the Year title.”

Rebecca Adamson, Head of Automobile at Honda HME-UK, commented: “To finish 2022 with two more award wins for the Civic e:HEV is such a great achievement, especially when the awards are as prestigious as the renowned Scottish Car of the Year Awards. We are thrilled to have been awarded the overall ‘Scottish car of the year’ for the Civic e:HEV, it’s a fantastic badge of honour, especially when we are celebrating the Civic’s 50th anniversary this year. I very much look forward to seeing the success of Civic continue, and a big thank you to the Association of Scottish Motoring Writers.”

The latest wins follow recently previous successes as the Civic e:HEV was named Car of the Year 2023 and Best Medium Family Car in the annual Parkers New Car Awards, as well as being awarded the maximum five-star rating in the latest Euro NCAP safety tests.

SOURCE: Honda