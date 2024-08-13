Honda celebrates 40 years of production in North Carolina with investment in ATV production and plans to build electrified products

Honda announces plans for global production of electric powersports and power equipment products in North Carolina

Honda North Carolina Manufacturing (NCM) today celebrated 40 years of production* in the Tar Heel State with a ribbon cutting for new weld and paint operations for all-terrain vehicles (ATV). These improvements are part of a $21.5 million investment that will complete the establishment of NCM as the exclusive manufacturing facility for Honda ATVs in North America. Honda also announced that NCM would become the first Honda production facility in the North American region to manufacture future electrified Honda powersports and power equipment products.

*Honda products are made using domestic and globally sourced parts.

Kazuhiro Takizawa, president & CEO, and Bob Nelson, executive vice president of American Honda Motor Co., Inc., joined NCM associates and invited guests in a ceremony to officially open the new weld and paint operations at the Swepsonville facility. This now completes the transfer of ATV production from Honda South Carolina Manufacturing (SCM) in Timmonsville, S.C., to NCM. SCM will be focused exclusively on production of Honda side-by-side vehicles. Last year, SCM expanded production of Honda side-by-side models and celebrated 25 years of production in Timmonsville.

“Our decision to make North Carolina the home for Honda ATVs today and our electrified powersports and power equipment products of tomorrow is based on the 40-year commitment of Honda associates in the Tar Heel State to build quality Honda products for our customers,” said Mark Kohls, vice president of Honda Powersports and Products, American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Over the past four decades, NCM associates have continually evolved their production capabilities to build a variety of Honda products and meet customer needs, starting with lawnmowers in 1984, followed by snow blowers, string trimmers, mini-tillers, water pumps, generators, and general-purpose engines. In 2023, NCM added ATVs to its production lineup, effectively launching a new powersports era at the longtime power equipment facility. Current NCM ATV production includes the popular Honda FourTrax series and TRX sport models.

“For more than 40 years, Honda associates in North Carolina have produced high-quality power equipment products to meet the needs of our customers,” said Lynne Hedrick, site lead at Honda North Carolina Manufacturing. “With complete ATV production capabilities now operational, we’re excited about the future of Honda powersports manufacturing in Swepsonville.”

NCM began power equipment production in North Carolina on August 6, 1984 as the third Honda manufacturing plant in America, producing walk behind lawnmowers. In 1993, Honda established a new research and development center in an adjacent facility dedicated to power equipment products.

NCM, a nearly 650,000-square-foot facility, represents a current capital investment of $416.5 million. In 40 years, NCM has built more than 50 million products.

Celebrating with NCM Associates and the Local Community

As part of NCM’s ongoing community support, Honda and the Honda USA Foundation have contributed over $1.15 million this year to local North Carolina programs and organizations. This includes the company’s support of several education and environmental programs for The Foundation for North Carolina A&T State University, as well as the Honda USA Foundation’s support of Triangle Bikeworks’ Youth Biking for Environment Sustainability program. During the anniversary week, Honda associates will help the local community by hosting an onsite snack pack and school kit packing event to benefit the Salvation Army.

