Honda announces Android Auto integration for Gold Wing series

Honda announced that Android Auto will be integrated with the current-model Gold Wing. Customers with Android™ smartphones will be able to enjoy application services seamlessly such as music, phone calls and messaging. The method to update software is planned to be available in the mid of June, 2020.

Since the GOLDWING GL1000 went on sale in North America in 1975, the Gold Wing series has evolved as Honda’s flagship model for over four decades. In October 2017, the all-new Gold Wing announced in North America became the world’s first motorcycle with Apple CarPlay integration. Navigation features to enhance the ride experience and application-specific services have been well-received by many customers.

Android Auto is a simple, safe way to use your phone on the motorcycle. With simplified interface, and easy-to-use voice actions, it is designed to minimize distraction so you can stay focused on the road. Android Auto makes it easy to access your favorite music, media, and messaging apps on your motorcycle. With your Google Assistant on Android Auto, you can stay focused, connected, and entertained, keeping your eyes on the road and your hands on the handle bar, while using your voice to help you with your day.

With Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration coming to more models, Honda plans to bring more comfort and convenience to customers’ motorcycle lifestyles worldwide. For details on Android Auto, visit the official Android site at the following URL. (https://www.android.com/auto/)

SOURCE: Honda