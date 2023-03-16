Honda and KPIT Technologies reach basic agreement on partnership for software development

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. announced that it has reached a basic agreement on a partnership for software development with KPIT Technologies Limited (KPIT Technologies), one of the largest software integration partners for the automotive and mobility industry.

TOKYO, Japan, March 15, 2023 – Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced that it has reached a basic agreement on a partnership for software development with KPIT Technologies Limited (KPIT Technologies), one of the largest software integration partners for the automotive and mobility industry.

In today’s automobile market, the popularization of electrified, automated and connected cars is accelerating, and the strong capability to develop software necessary for such vehicles is becoming indispensable. Moreover, the importance of software development is increasing, as product development based on the concept of “software-defined mobility,” in which software defines the value of hardware and services, is accelerating toward the realization of new value creation through next-generation mobility products and services.

In light of such automotive technology trends, Honda has reached a basic agreement on a partnership with KPIT Technologies, a company with strengths in software development. Through this partnership, the two companies will bring together their respective strengths, namely Honda’s software architecture and control and safety technologies and KPIT Technologies’ software development capabilities, and strive to realize new value that can be created through software. Based on this partnership, KPIT Technologies plans to increase the number of its vehicle system software development experts to a level close to 2,000 by 2030.

Based on this partnership, the two companies will work together for software development in the following areas.

Operating system(OS) for the next-generation electrical/electronic (E&E) architecture

Electrified powertrains

Advanced safety and automated driving

IVI (In-vehicle infotainment) and connected technologies

