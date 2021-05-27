Honda and Acura team with AT&T to offer unlimited In-Car Wi-Fi with WarnerMedia RIDE premium entertainment included

Honda and AT&T extend connected car relationship

American Honda Motor Co., Inc. and AT&T* have teamed up to help families create summer memories during road trips. Included with AT&T unlimited In-car Wi-Fi®1 and available on certain Honda and Acura models, the WarnerMedia RIDE™ App now allows passengers to connect multiple devices in their vehicles to browse, stream and share premium content from the WarnerMedia library while on the road.

Since 2017, Honda and Acura owners have been able to turn their compatible vehicles into Wi-Fi hotspots connecting up to seven smartphones or tablets at once. With a growing number of compatible vehicles and greater consumer demand for mobile connectivity, American Honda and AT&T have extended their relationship and expanded available entertainment options for subscribers through the WarnerMedia RIDE App.

With access to the WarnerMedia RIDE App, passengers can enjoy 1,000+ hours of live and on-demand entertainment. The app includes hit TV shows and movies from top brands such as Cartoon Network, CNN, HBO Max™, TBS, TNT and TruTV, spanning animation, entertainment, news, sports and more.

In the newly updated WarnerMedia RIDE app, owners can set up multiple profiles and personalize it with popular avatars from the WarnerMedia library. Profiles also ensure age-appropriate content with options for adults to restrict access to their profiles with an access code.

“Wireless connectivity and connected car services continue to be key features for customers and our long-standing relationship with AT&T continues to be one way we deliver exciting new content to Honda and Acura owners,” said Art St. Cyr, vice president of North American Auto Strategy for American Honda. “Honda will continue working to enhance the in-car experience, including the capabilities of the AT&T network and access to top content with WarnerMedia RIDE.”

“We’re always looking for new and innovative ways to elevate the connected car experience for our customers. With WarnerMedia RIDE, we are delivering a connected experience that’s perfect for journeys,” said Joe Mosele, vice president, Mobility & Internet of Things, AT&T. “Our collaboration is keeping Honda and Acura owners connected wherever they travel with hours of news and entertainment for the whole family.”

WarnerMedia RIDE is available now in the App Store (iOS 11+) or Google Play (Android 9+) for all U.S. unlimited data plan subscribers. WarnerMedia RIDE is included at no additional cost for existing and new unlimited subscribers. WarnerMedia RIDE automatically detects your AT&T In-car Wi-Fi without the need to log in, making setup a breeze.

WarnerMedia RIDE is intended for passenger use only when a vehicle is in operation.

Consumers can take the pledge to drive distraction free at ItCanWait.com .

Compatible Acura Models

Year Model Trims 2019-present RDX All 2021 TLX All 2022 MDX All

Compatible Honda Models

Year Model Trims 2018-present Accord Touring 2018-present Odyssey Touring, Elite 2019-present Insight Touring 2019-present Passport Touring, Elite 2019-present Pilot Touring, Elite, Black Edition

1 WarnerMedia RIDE is included at no charge in AT&T unlimited In-car Wi-Fi data plans, available in certain Honda and Acura vehicles, starting at $20 per month.

SOURCE: Honda