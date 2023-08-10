Hino: Third quarterly report on engine certification misconduct recurrence prevention measures

Hino Motors, Ltd. ("Hino") continues to take our Japanese engine certification misconduct issue very seriously, summarized our measures for preventing the recurrence of such misconduct as a "Recurrence Prevention Report in Response to the Correction Order regarding Type-approval Violation," submitted it to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism ("MLIT"), and has been actively pursuing the measures set forth therein

Hino Motors, Ltd. (“Hino”) continues to take our Japanese engine certification misconduct issue very seriously, summarized our measures for preventing the recurrence of such misconduct as a “Recurrence Prevention Report in Response to the Correction Order regarding Type-approval Violation,” submitted it to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (“MLIT”), and has been actively pursuing the measures set forth therein.

In response to the corrective order from MLIT, regarding the progress of our drastic recurrence prevention measures, including the “three reforms” for revitalizing our company, as of the end of June 2023, Hino has submitted the third quarterly report to MLIT today, following the second report on May 16, 2023.

In the current quarter, we are strengthening its governance function as part of management reforms, including the revision of its basic internal control policy, the establishment of a new Chief Risk Officer (CRO), and the expansion of its board composition to increase diversity.

We are committed to preventing the recurrence of engine certification-related misconduct through the implementation of these reforms. Management will continue take the initiative to effectuate the measures set forth in the Recurrence Prevention Report to prevent such recurrence.

