Hino Motors, Ltd: administrative action by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism

Today, Hino Motors, Ltd. (“Hino”) received a “Correction Order regarding a Type-approval Violation” from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, in relation to the identified misconduct concerning engine certification applications in the Japanese market, about which Hino has made several announcements since March 4, 2022.

Hino deeply apologizes that it, as a company supporting the social infrastructure of people and goods, has violated Japanese laws and regulations and, by doing so, betrayed the trust of its customers and other stakeholders.

Hino will treat this correction order with the utmost seriousness, and will develop and implement comprehensive remedial measures in response, continuously improve and strengthen such measures, and establish a corporate culture and governance to prevent the reoccurrence of misconduct in the future.

