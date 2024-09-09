Here: New EV Index reveals India’s leading states in electric vehicle adoption and charging infrastructure

The second annual EV Index by HERE Technologies and SBD Automotive includes India for the first time

HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, in collaboration with SBD Automotive, a global automotive research firm, today unveiled an Electric Vehicle (EV) Index for India. The Index, coinciding with World EV Day on September 9, ranks a list of selected Indian states and union territories* based on key metrics that influence the adoption and usability of EVs.

The top overall Indian states and union territories in the HERE–SBD EV Index

(1) Chandigarh; (2) Goa; (3) Delhi; (4) Maharashtra; (5) Karnataka

The bottom overall Indian states and union territories in the HERE–SBD EV Index

(25) Arunachal Pradesh; (26) Assam; (27) Bihar; (28) Jharkhand; (29) Sikkim

The EV Index, which measures data from 2023 and 2024 of all EVs including two- and three-wheelers, offers a detailed assessment of the current state of EV infrastructure and adoption across India. The Index is based on the following metrics (each ranked out of a maximum score of 25 for a total score out of 100):

How far you must drive to find a charger – number of public EV chargers per road length. How quickly you can charge – the average power capacity of public EV chargers. Number of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) on the road versus internal combustion engine vehicles – BEV fleet share. Likelihood of finding an unoccupied charger – the ratio of registered EVs to public chargers.

Highlights of the HERE–SBD EV Index

The 2024 Index reveals that Chandigarh leads the nation with an impressive score of 81.9. Chandigarh’s success can be attributed to its comprehensive Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Deployment plan, which provides significant incentives for the purchase of EVs and the installation of charging infrastructure. This strategic approach has resulted in Chandigarh not only securing the top spot overall but also achieving the highest number of chargers per BEV, with 148 chargers serving a relatively small population of 179 BEVs.

In terms of fleet penetration, Rajasthan stands out with the highest percentage of BEVs in its vehicle population, reaching 0.049%. This achievement highlights the state’s commitment to fostering an environment conducive to EV adoption. Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand, boasts the largest BEV fleet in the country, with about 18,300 EVs currently on the road, underscoring the state’s significant role in driving the national transition to electric mobility.

Delhi has made considerable progress in enhancing its EV infrastructure, earning the highest score for charger infrastructure access. With approximately one charger for every 12.5km of road, Delhi ensures that EV drivers have easy access to charging facilities, addressing one of the key barriers to widespread EV adoption – range anxiety, which refers to the fear of running out of battery charge before finding a charging station.

Meanwhile, states like Manipur show high scores for the average power capacity of chargers. However, the presence of only one recorded charger in the state highlights the uneven distribution of infrastructure and the need for further investment to ensure broader accessibility. Among states with a significant number of chargers, Chandigarh once again excels, with an average power capacity of 46 kW across its 148 chargers, making it a model for other regions aiming to improve their charging infrastructure.

“Automakers, energy companies, and governments are all deeply invested in developing the charging infrastructure that’s essential for the future of electric mobility. This herculean effort requires seamless coordination, not just among the industry players, but also with consumers, to ensure that demand for EVs is balanced with supply of both vehicles and charging options,” said Robert Fisher, Electrification and Sustainability Principal at SBD Automotive. “Government incentives and consumer education will continue to play a significant role in accelerating the transition as the market moves beyond early adopters and into the majority.”

Abhijit Sengupta, Senior Director and head of business for India and Southeast Asia said, “The 2024 HERE–SBD EV Index is more than just a ranking; it’s a catalyst for informed decision-making in India’s electric mobility sector. By spotlighting both strengths and areas for improvement across states, this index empowers policymakers, industry leaders, and consumers to make data-driven decisions that will accelerate the adoption of EVs in the country.

“As EV adoption continues to grow in India, innovative solutions will become more important than before to support this transition. HERE is proud and committed to support the ambitions of EV manufacturers to shape the future of electric mobility in India.”

In addition to its debut in India, the 2024 HERE–SBD EV Index also presents second-year findings for the US and Europe, providing valuable insights into the evolving EV landscape across these key regions.

SOURCE: Here