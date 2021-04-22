HERE Marketplace to include Tomorrow.io weather data to improve operational efficiency for enterprises

HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced that Tomorrow.io, the weather technology company, will be making its weather data available via the HERE Marketplace – a hub for global location data exchange and a platform to build location intelligent applications that accelerate data-driven innovation across industries.

As HERE continues to rapidly expand the number of data providers on the HERE Marketplace, the addition of Tomorrow.io weather data means enterprises can now dramatically improve operational efficiency in terms of predicting the business impact of weather, streamlining team communication and action plans, improving productivity, and optimizing revenue margins. Tomorrow.io data is fully customizable to any industry impacted by the weather, with use cases ranging from automotive to insurance and healthcare.

Tomorrow.io provides hyperlocal weather and air quality solutions using proprietary technology. Focused on impact, Tomorrow.io leverages its hyper-accurate, street-by-street, minute-by-minute weather forecasts to provide a new level of clarity on air quality and air quality risk impact. The company recently announced that it plans to launch its own constellation of small weather satellites next year. A series of radar-equipped satellites will enable Tomorrow.io to get a better picture of global weather and improve its forecasting abilities.

“Customers ranging from developers, data scientists, and business analysts can now access the full Tomorrow.io weather data suite through the HERE Marketplace, ranging from weather parameters to air quality data,” said Steve Bonn, Director, Business Development at HERE. “This is another exciting step in our platform evolution as we see more data providers leveraging the HERE location platform to offer enterprise customers secure and scalable access to valuable data sets.”

“Air quality is a growing concern worldwide, for people, enterprises, cities, governments and environmental organizations. We’re delighted to be partnering with HERE and making our unique air quality solutions and weather data sets available for customers and developers across multiple industries to build the apps and solutions of tomorrow,” said Dan Slagen, CMO, Tomorrow.io.

SOURCE: HERE