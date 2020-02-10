Health-related time-out

Bad Neustadt a.d. Saale. Christoph Hummel, 53, the President and CEO of Preh Group, resigns from his post with immediate effect for health reasons and will leave the Preh Group. Dr. Michael Roesnick who has been acting as interim Co-CEO since November 2019, will hold the position as CEO until further notice. The Preh GmbH Supervisory Board intends to appoint a permanent successor in the course of 2020.

Jeff Wang, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, stated: “Christoph Hummel has decided to take a longer break for health reasons and has therefore resigned as CEO of the Preh Group. We obviously respect his decision. At the same time, I would like to thank Mr. Hummel for his achievements in his 25 years at Preh. He has played a key role in the development of the company as a member of the Management Board since 2008 and as CEO since 2016. I also wish him a speedy recovery on behalf of the entire Supervisory Board and his colleagues on the Management Board.”

Mr. Hummel is an industrial engineer who began his professional career as a sales engineer at the Preh Works in Bad Neustadt from 1993 to 1998. After positions at Plastic Omnium and Visteon, he returned to Preh at the end of 2000. As Executive Director Sales and Product Management, Hummel took over the role of Preh President & CEO in Novi/MI (USA) in 2005 and was instrumental in the successful development of Preh’s North America business. At the beginning of 2008, Christoph Hummel was appointed to the management of Preh GmbH and in early 2016 became President and CEO of Preh.

SOURCE: Preh