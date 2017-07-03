HARMAN named as ‘Supplier of the Year’ at Automotive Interior Expo Awards for the second successive year

HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, has been named 2017 Supplier of the Year for the second successive year at the Automotive Interior Expo Awards, held in Stuttgart on the 20th June. It is the first time that the prestigious award has been won by a company in consecutive years.

“HARMAN being awarded the Supplier of the Year for the second successive year is a real testament to how the organisation has continued to push the boundaries in engineering excellence,” says Dean Slavnich, head of the Automotive Expo Awards judging panel. “A number of factors led us to award HARMAN the accolade again. These include an increase in revenues, the development of ground-breaking technologies, pioneering collaborations with a number of innovative partners and of course the approval of its takeover by Samsung Electronics.”

The 17-strong panel of the world’s leading motoring and design journalists came together to judge the winner of each award category. The panel of experts cited a number of cutting-edge technologies in support of awarding the accolade to HARMAN, in particular the intelligent expandable features of its SUMMIT Next smart audio platform, such as Ambisonics Escape. Furthermore, the creation of HARMAN’s Digital Cockpit Platform, its work with Rinspeed on the Oasis concept car and its joint venture with WayRay to develop a Full Windshield Heads-up Display were pointed out by the judges.

“It is a great honour to receive this award for the second successive year,” says Michael Mauser, Head of HARMAN Europe and President Lifestyle Audio Division. “It has been a watershed year for HARMAN. The acquisition by Samsung will ensure that HARMAN remains ahead of the curve when it comes to creating technologies that satisfy consumer demand in a constantly evolving automotive industry. We are extremely proud of our history to date and having our products and services recognised by the esteemed individuals on the judging panel is a testament to the hard work of all our employees and the ethos that is distilled throughout the company.”

The Supplier of the Year Award presented to HARMAN was one of seven categories recognised at the Annual Interior Expo Awards. Previous winners of this award include Faurecia, Johnson Controls, Delphi and Continental.

