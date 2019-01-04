HARMAN honored for connected car innovation in 2019 IoT Breakthrough awards program

HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, today announced that its 5G-ready multiband conformal antennas for automotive applications was selected as the winner of the “M2M Innovative Solution of the Year” award from IoT Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market today.

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from companies all over the world.

“As the connected car industry continues to enjoy considerable growth, various traditional design limitations have prevented exponential growth, and the traditional automotive antennae is one such design limitation for the connected car revolution,“ said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. “HARMAN addresses this issue by combining multiple antennas into one module mounted below the body panel, providing a multitude of connected services, including LTE 4X4 or 8X8 MIMO, GNSS, V2X, WiFi, Bluetooth, RKE and Electronic Toll Collection as well as the many conventional infotainment services. We are thrilled to recognize HARMAN on yet another connected car innovation with their conformal antennas, which complement and add to their comprehensive portfolio of Connected Car solutions. Congratulations to the HARMAN team on their 2019 IoT Breakthrough Award.”

“Until now, automakers have typically employed a “shark fin” antenna in combination with a variety of other antennas distributed around the vehicle. In the era of pervasively connected cars, this layout is no longer viable for designers,” said Vishnu Sundaram, Vice President, Telematics Business Unit, HARMAN Connected Car. “Leveraging our close connection with Samsung and several OEM partners, the HARMAN team has designed an antenna solution that is compact, aesthetically pleasing, and future-proof.”

