Harman and American Center for Mobility (ACM) announce strategic collaboration at MWC 2023, evaluating road-ready connectivity products to enhance road safety

With this strategic effort, HARMAN is tapping into ACM’s real-world driving environments equipped with connected infrastructure and Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) services for evaluating road-ready connected vehicle products through 5G and edge computing across a growing number of complex use cases, such as VRU protection and sensor share

HARMAN, an automotive electronics technology company and subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on designing consumer experiences at automotive grade, today announced at MWC Barcelona 2023 a strategic collaboration with the American Center for Mobility (ACM) to test real-world use cases of road-ready technologies, including Vehicle to Everything (V2X) enabled by roadside infrastructure and edge computing using 5G cellular to showcase ubiquitous connectivity between vehicles, people and infrastructure for enhanced safety and efficiency.

HARMAN develops many cutting-edge products and services for improving transportation efficiency and seamless mobility. But validation of the products and their inner-workings in real world environments and scenarios is challenging and is only feasible in facilities that can mimic this environment close to reality. ACM provides world class infrastructure to help validate complex products in real world conditions. ACM conducts real-world testing of 5G, V2X and MEC technologies.

ACM offers a one-of-a-kind global development center to advance safe, sustainable and secure mobility technologies. Central to its mission, ACM strives to accelerate the validation and commercialization of connected and automated vehicles by providing industry access to shared test facilities and smart infrastructure.

Based on this system, HARMAN and ACM are testing vulnerable road user (VRU) safety and video See-Through & Do-Not-Pass warning alerts using vision sensor share under real world conditions with varying degrees of constraints including weather, network capability, and road conditions. For example, See-Through provides an ultra-low latency real-time augmented video feed of a vehicle ahead of the “host” vehicle. This enables visibility, reduces driver anxiety, and increases safety while facilitating the host vehicle to perform a safe overtake maneuver using HARMAN 5G TCU and HARMAN Savari MECWAVE.

Through its engagement with ACM, HARMAN will enable automakers to test and experience their connected vehicles and demonstrate new mobility use cases with the potential to scale. Connected infrastructure plays an important role in the future of connected mobility, which can provide improved situational awareness to drivers and pedestrians, such as the notification of roadway hazards and traffic management.

“Now having the ability to test these real-world scenarios demonstrates HARMAN’s ability to combine fast, reliable 5G, V2X & MEC to deliver improved situational awareness between vehicles, vulnerable road users and infrastructure without the need for increased computing onboard every vehicle and personal devices,” said Ram Iyer, Senior VP of Connectivity at HARMAN International. “This industry collaboration will not only play a pivotal role in improving road safety but help us continue to bring immersive, automotive grade experiences to life for consumers with 5G.”

“Making best-in-class infrastructure widely available through partnerships for automakers to test in real-world test environments embodies our approach at ACM,” said Reuben Sarkar, President and CEO for ACM. “5G, V2X & MEC at ACM will enable validation of an expanding set of safety-critical use cases using road-ready connected vehicle solutions.”

At MWC Barcelona 2023, HARMAN will unveil the results of this strategic collaboration with ACM, and showcase holistic, turn-key mobility products, including HARMAN Savari MECWAVE and HARMAN Savari StreetWAVE, that will have a tangible impact in improving the safety of drivers, passengers and the world around them.

SOURCE: Harman