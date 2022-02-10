HARMAN acquires mixed reality pioneer Apostera

Apostera’s market-leading solution and expertise accelerates HARMAN’s capabilities and product portfolio in the developing AR/MR automotive space

HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, today announced the acquisition of Apostera, a Germany-based automotive technology company.

Apostera’s augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) software solutions will expand HARMAN’s automotive product offerings and position the company at the forefront of automotive AR/MR experience design.

“HARMAN is dedicated to delivering in-car experiences with the speed and flexibility of consumer technology together with the reliability and performance of automotive-grade solutions,” said Christian Sobottka, President, Automotive Division, HARMAN. “By seamlessly blending AR with the physical environment, Apostera’s mixed reality solution furthers this goal, transforming any display in the car into a richly contextual experience.”

Apostera’s mixed reality solution combines Augmented Reality, Machine Learning, Computer Vision, and sensor fusion in a hardware-agnostic software platform. Combined with HARMAN’s digital cockpit product portfolio, these new software solutions will bridge the gap between the physical and digital worlds.

“We are proud to join HARMAN, a visionary leader in automotive technologies that has been central to the digital transformation of the industry,” said Andrey Golubinskiy, CEO of Apostera. “The scale and reach that HARMAN will bring to our technologies will propel their adoption as the industry benchmark and bring richer in-vehicle experiences to more drivers than ever before.”

Apostera’s employees will join HARMAN as part of the company’s Automotive division. “We welcome our new team members to HARMAN,” said Sobottka, “and we look forward to delivering together the next breakthrough MR products to our partners across the automotive industry.”

SOURCE: HARMAN