GWM Haval Dargo launched in Uzbekistan

Recently, the launch event for the Haval Dargo was held in the capital city of Uzbekistan, Tashkent. The Haval Dargo is the fourth model of the Haval brand to be launched in Uzbekistan and is the first light off-road SUV from Great Wall Motor launched in the Uzbek market.

Over 300 prominent media representatives, well-known automotive bloggers, intent customers, and representatives from Chinese-funded enterprises gathered at the event to witness this significant moment. The Dargo made its appearance amidst stunning lighting and stage effects, its unique design captivating the guests. One attendee enthusiastically expressed their admiration: “The Haval Dargo’s modern and aggressive appearance will certainly make it stand out among many cars.”

In addition, Vyacheslav, the director of the Haval brand in Uzbekistan, presented the first Dargo customers with their vehicles and certificates on-site, thanking them for their recognition of the HAVAL brand. The first Dargo owner in Uzbekistan expressed, “I am honored to be the first owner of the Haval Dargo in Uzbekistan. Its excellent off-road performance and stylish appearance were the main reasons I chose the Dargo.”

Ms. Tian Lili, Regional Market Director of Great Wall Motor, stated that since the establishment of the Haval brand in 2005, it has gained over 9 million global users, becoming the first Chinese SUV brand to approach 10 million in global sales. To date, the Dargo has garnered over 500,000 loyal users worldwide, with monthly sales often exceeding 10,000 units. The light off-road capabilities of the Haval Dargo not only provide a luxurious driving experience in urban settings but also make it the best choice for outdoor adventures and off-roading. It is believed that the Dargo will become a trendy product in the automotive market of Uzbekistan.

To implement a global ecological strategy and enhance high-quality overseas operations, GWM is actively promoting the building of localized production capacities, transitioning from product export and trade to manufacturing overseas, and forming a global production layout. The Haval Dargo, which was locally produced in Uzbekistan on June 26th, is the fourth Haval model to be manufactured locally, following the M6, H6, and JOLION. The successful launch of Great Wall Motor’s KD factory project in Uzbekistan has quickly transferred its advanced industrial chain overseas, integrating into the local industry, creating job opportunities, and expanding its production presence to better meet the needs of overseas markets.

Since entering the Uzbek market in October 2023, Great Wall Motor has continuously deepened its localization efforts, working with local distributors to leverage localization advantages. Moving forward, they will accelerate the introduction of new products and support the development of Uzbekistan’s automotive industry.

SOURCE: GWM