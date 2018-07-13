Guido Kerkhoff appointed as CEO of thyssenkrupp AG

The Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp AG today unanimously appointed Guido Kerkhoff (50) as Chairman of the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp AG. Guido Kerkhoff will run the company until the Supervisory Board has completed the structured process of finding a successor for Dr. Heinrich Hiesinger.

Prof. Dr. Ulrich Lehner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp AG:

“The members of the Supervisory Board agree that thyssenkrupp needs stability and continuity above all in order to successfully continue on the path of transformation it has embarked on. Guido Kerkhoff has the full confidence of the Supervisory Board for this.”

