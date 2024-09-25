Guardian Generation 3 recognised in Australia’s International Good Design Awards for Excellence in Design and Innovation

Seeing Machines Limited, the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, today announced that the Guardian Generation 3 driver safety system has been recognised for its exceptional design and innovation as part of the prestigious 2024 Good Design Awards, receiving the Winner Accolade in the Product Design category

Seeing Machines Limited, the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, today announced that the Guardian Generation 3 driver safety system has been recognised for its exceptional design and innovation as part of the prestigious 2024 Good Design Awards, receiving the Winner Accolade in the Product Design category.

Guardian Generation 3 is the latest version of Seeing Machines’ driver fatigue and distraction technology solution. It leverages the company’s automotive-grade technology with early drowsiness and refined microsleep detection alongside eye-tracking to protect drivers from the risks associated with drowsy and distracted driving.

The theme of this year’s Awards, “The Design Effect”, underscored the crucial role design plays in shaping better products, services, spaces, and experiences while driving the transition to a more sustainable, less carbon-intensive future. The Awards also highlighted how design not only enhances functionality and aesthetics but can contribute significantly to business success and societal advancement.

This year’s entries were rigorously evaluated by a panel of more than 80 distinguished Jurors from around the globe, including designers, engineers, architects, and industry leaders. The Jury praised Guardian Generation 3 by Seeing Machines commenting:

“Seeing Machines’ Guardian Generation 3 reduces drowsy driving risks by over 94% with advanced drowsiness and distraction detection. It alerts drivers in real-time, enhancing safety in commercial vehicles. The Jury praises the Guardian Generation 3 for its groundbreaking technology and meticulous industrial design. Its focus on reducing driving risks and improving safety through advanced detection systems represents a significant advancement in vehicle safety technology. Great to see this leading-edge technology coupled with world-class design. Well done.”

Rachel Wye, Managing Director of Good Design Australia, remarked, “This year’s Awards reflect the profound ripple effects that exceptional design can have on people, place and planet. The projects honoured in these Awards exemplify how thoughtful design can drive meaningful change, not only enhancing user experiences and the way people interact with the world, but also contributing to a more sustainable and more prosperous future. The Australian Good Design Awards are proud to recognise the truly inspirational work that is being done across different design disciplines, sectors and industries in Australia and overseas.”

Max Verberne, GM Aftermarket at Seeing Machines, commented: “Being recognised by the 2024 Good Design Awards is testament to the industry-leading, AI-driven technology we have developed over the past 20+ years, used to enhance driver safety in the transport and logistics sector. We are proud to hear the Juror’s comments, which underline our strategic mission to reduce road accidents and get people home safely.”

Guardian Generation 3, launched at CES 2024, has been independently tested and confirmed to comply with Europe’s General Safety Regulation (GSR). In 2023, it is estimated that over 330,000 commercial vehicles were manufactured[1], and every vehicle will need technology that reliably detects and responds to driver drowsiness this year, escalating to distraction from 2026. Seeing Machines remains at the forefront of driving innovation in driver monitoring technology, enabling OEMs to meet and exceed regulatory requirements while enhancing safety across diverse vehicle applications.

Seeing Machines has started to roll out Guardian Generation 3 in Europe, targeting commercial vehicle OEMs as they meet GSR requirements. The initial focus will be to ensure compliance with Driver Drowsiness and Attention Warning, followed by Advanced Driver Distraction Warning.

SOURCE: Seeing Machines