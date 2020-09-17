Growing diverse enterprises: FCA hosts 21st annual supplier diversity MatchMaker event

FCA virtually hosted its 21st annual supplier diversity MatchMaker program today, continuing the company’s long-standing commitment to building a diverse supply base and growing wealth for diverse business owners throughout the value chain. During the event, the Company also announced plans to begin tracking spend with certified LGBTQ- and disable-owned enterprises. FCA is the only automaker to host a supplier diversity matchmaker program this year.

Attended by more than 150 exhibitors, 600 attendees and 100 FCA decision makers, the 21st annual MatchMaker program also included an awards ceremony honoring FCA suppliers that demonstrate leadership, passion and commitment to building robust supplier diversity programs. Winners in three categories included:

Indirect: Aristeo Construction (Livonia, Mich.)

Direct Production: Irvin Automotive Products (Pontiac, Mich.)

Mopar: Ryan Industries (Wixom, Mich.)

“MatchMaker has been a flagship component for our award-winning supplier diversity program for more than 20 years,” said Mark Stewart, Chief Operating Officer, FCA – North America. “It is a powerfully effective program that is based on a very simple idea that a company can optimize the economic impact of its business with diverse people and communities that represent its customers and employees. So, after 20-plus years it may not seem so breakthrough or unique, but the values MatchMaker represents are timeless and perhaps never more important than they are right now.”

During the event, diverse-owned companies hosted virtual exhibit spaces for networking, attended educational programming and held 1:1 matchmaking meetings. The opening ceremony kicked off with various FCA executive speakers and well-known supplier diversity champions Michelle Sourie Robinson, president and CEO of the Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council, and Dr. Ken Harris, president and CEO of the National Business League.

MatchMaker has generated more than $4 billion in new business opportunities for minority-owned, including women, veteran, LGBTQ and disabled, and small businesses since its inception in 1999.

Since 1983, the Company has purchased more than $80 billion from minority-owned, women-owned and veteran-owned suppliers. In 2019, FCA in North America spent more than $8 billion with 300-plus diverse suppliers and received the following honors for its supplier diversity efforts:

Benchmark Corporation of the Year from Rainbow Push Coalition

Corporation of the Year from the National Minority Supplier Diversity Council

Supplier Excellence Award from the Great Lakes Women Business Council

Top Corporation Gold Award from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council

President’s Award from Canadian Aboriginal and Minority Supplier Council

The company’s supplier diversity goals require that up to 12.5% a tier-one supplier spend be sourced to certified minority-owned businesses, women-owned businesses and veteran-owned businesses. FCA is now also tracking spend among LGBTQ- and disable-owned enterprises.

The virtual event was powered by the Original Equipment Suppliers Association’s (OESA) meeting platform.

For more information or to register your diverse business, visit supplierdiversityfca.com.

SOURCE: FCA