Groupe Renault encourages young people to consider automotive retail

Renault and Dacia dealers have joined the National Franchised Dealer Association’s Drive My Career initiative. Drive My Career is a web-based tool that aims to encourage younger people to consider a job in automotive retail and ultimately aims to improve the perception of automotive retail as a career path.

Set up by the NFDA in February, a variety of automotive retailers are represented on the drivemycareer.co.uk website. Groupe Renault, through its Renault and Dacia brands, is the first vehicle manufacturer to join. This means that Groupe Renault dealers will be represented on the interactive job map on drivemycareer.co.uk.

Drive My Career helps younger people by enabling them to search job opportunities and training schemes that are based near them by entering their postcode. The website is continuously updated by the NFDA, and people can apply for jobs directly on the retailers’ career pages.

The website also features a number of ‘hot jobs’ available at the groups that have joined the initiative and showcases the success stories of those who work in the sector. Since the launch, the website has seen a significant increase in traffic due to targeted, specific marketing campaigns across a number of different channels including email, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

The number of people visiting the website has grown to more than 3,500 in the last 30 days. With the addition of the Groupe Renault sites in the UK, the website will be able to display 850 sites from 61 different retailer groups.

Mark Crockett, Director of Total Customer Experience at Groupe Renault, said: “We’re very excited to be the first manufacturer involved in this great project. We’re always looking to support our dealers in the recruitment of their staff, particularly when there is an opportunity to attract young people to our network.

“They will find themselves in an exciting and dynamic environment, working closely with Renault’s line-up of electric cars and learning about the latest driver assistance systems. Groupe Renault UK offers a variety of career paths that include our established Apprenticeship programmes in Technical and Parts and our recently launched Customer Service Apprenticeship programme.”

Renault and Dacia also offer leading Apprenticeship programmes, run out of Groupe Renault’s brand new state of the art Doncaster Training Centre. Graduation leads directly to a genuine career with the brands, with Groupe Renault’s comprehensive training programmes continuing to support development and progress into the future.

Sue Robinson, Director of the National Franchised Dealers Association, said: “It is extremely positive to see that Renault UK has seen the value in Drive My Career and has signed up all NFDA retailer members’ sites to help promote the career opportunities available in the automotive retail sector.

“Despite all the different, exciting career paths the industry offers, automotive retail can lose many talented young people due to the lack of information about the range of roles available and the potential for career development. With Drive My Career, the whole industry has come together in a unique way and one that will enable retailers to connect with the workforce of the future.”

SOURCE: GROUPE RENAULT