Groupe Renault and Faurecia to collaborate on hydrogen storage systems

Faurecia and Groupe Renault today announced their decision to collaborate on hydrogen storage systems for hydrogen light commercial vehicles.

Starting at the end of 2021, Faurecia will supply hydrogen storage systems for a first fleet of light commercial vehicles. These systems will be developed and produced at its global center of expertise in Bavans, France. As volumes, increase production will be extended to a new plant dedicated to hydrogen storage systems that Faurecia is building in Allenjoie, France.

This partnership is an important illustration of our common vison for expanding the use of hydrogen as a cornerstone of the energy transition and as a perfect solution for zero-emissions mobility. Fuel cell electric vehicle technology is set to become significant in the powertrain mix by 2030, and as such Faurecia is dedicating important resources to accelerate its deployment.

Mathias Miedreich, Executive Vice President of Faurecia Clean Mobility

This collaboration on hydrogen storage systems is embedded in our strategy to offer market-ready H2 solutions for light commercial vehicles and target over 30% share of this fast-growing market in Europe. It supports the ambition shared with our partner Plug Power to build a unique end-to-end green hydrogen and fuel cell value chain and new value-generating activities in France.

Gilles le Borgne, Executive Vice-President Engineering Groupe Renault

