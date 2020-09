Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and Peugeot S.A. (“Groupe PSA”) communicate that following a request from the Companies in the context of their recently announced amendment to their combination agreement, EXOR, EFP/FFP, Bpifrance and DFG have each agreed to be subject to a lock-up of their Faurecia shares until the end of the 6 month period following completion of the proposed distribution of Groupe PSA’s 46% stake in Faurecia to all Stellantis shareholders.

SOURCE: Groupe PSA