Goodyear names Zamarro Vice President, Finance and Treasurer

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company today announced that Christina Zamarro has been named vice president, Finance, and treasurer, reporting to Darren R. Wells, executive vice president and chief financial officer. Peter R. Rapin, the company’s treasurer since 2015, has announced his retirement and will step down from his role May 1. Rapin will remain with the company through his retirement on October 1 to ensure a seamless transition.

“Christina’s deep knowledge of our business and industry, as well as deep treasury experience, make her uniquely qualified to lead Goodyear’s Treasury function,” said Wells. “We are grateful to Peter for his leadership and many achievements over the past five years and we wish him all the best,” said Wells.

Zamarro joined Goodyear in 2007 from Ford Motor Company. In 2010 she was named assistant treasurer, Capital Markets and Risk Management, responsible for Goodyear’s global capital markets, creditor relations, risk management and pension asset management. In 2014, she was named vice president, Investor Relations, and in 2018 added responsibility for Goodyear’s Financial Planning & Analysis function. She will remain responsible for those functions in her new role.

Zamarro received her bachelor’s degree in Economics from Ohio Wesleyan University and her MBA from Vanderbilt University’s Owen Graduate School of Management.

