Go-Ahead Group to reach 1,100 zero emission bus milestone

Go-Ahead Group will introduce an additional 201 zero emission buses by March 2026 in a bid to take its green fleet count to more than 1100.

The total investment, comprising both buses and infrastructure amounts to £112 million, with Go-Ahead’s investment totalling £62 million as it looks to achieve a fully decarbonised bus fleet by 2035.

The Zero Emission Bus Regional Area (ZEBRA) fund, meanwhile, has contributed some £44 million with an additional £6 million from local authorities.

The programme includes:

50 Zero Emission Buses with £28.5 million allocated to Go South West’s, Plymouth CityBus, and Go Cornwall Bus operators.

Go South Coast operators, Southern Vectis and Salisbury Reds will add 45 zero emission buses to its fleets, comprising a £24.1 million investment.

£35 million for Brighton & Hove Buses and Metrobus, with 59 ZEBs – 43 for its Metrobus fleet in Crawley and 16 for its Brighton & Hove Buses division.

At Go North East, Riverside depot will get a further £5.7 million invested for 11 ZEBs.

Pulhams Coaches will take 15 ZEBs at its Bourton-on-the-Water depot, with an £8 million investment serving its rural communities.

In Hull, East Yorkshire Buses will introduce 21 ZEBs in a £10.9 million investment.

Matt Carney, CEO at Go-Ahead Bus, said: “Our collaboration with local authority partners, supported by the Government’s ZEBRA scheme, reflects our shared vision for a cleaner, more sustainable future.

“This expansion of our electric bus fleet not only demonstrates our commitment to reducing emissions but also marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of public transport in our areas of operation.”

SOURCE: SMMT