Go-Ahead Group to reach 1,100 zero emission bus milestone

Go-Ahead Group will introduce an additional 201 zero emission buses by March 2026 in a bid to take its green fleet count to more than 1100.
The total investment, comprising both buses and infrastructure amounts to £112 million, with Go-Ahead’s investment totalling £62 million as it looks to achieve a fully decarbonised bus fleet by 2035.
The Zero Emission Bus Regional Area (ZEBRA) fund, meanwhile, has contributed some £44 million with an additional £6 million from local authorities.
The programme includes:
- 50 Zero Emission Buses with £28.5 million allocated to Go South West’s, Plymouth CityBus, and Go Cornwall Bus operators.
- Go South Coast operators, Southern Vectis and Salisbury Reds will add 45 zero emission buses to its fleets, comprising a £24.1 million investment.
- £35 million for Brighton & Hove Buses and Metrobus, with 59 ZEBs – 43 for its Metrobus fleet in Crawley and 16 for its Brighton & Hove Buses division.
- At Go North East, Riverside depot will get a further £5.7 million invested for 11 ZEBs.
- Pulhams Coaches will take 15 ZEBs at its Bourton-on-the-Water depot, with an £8 million investment serving its rural communities.
- In Hull, East Yorkshire Buses will introduce 21 ZEBs in a £10.9 million investment.
Matt Carney, CEO at Go-Ahead Bus, said: “Our collaboration with local authority partners, supported by the Government’s ZEBRA scheme, reflects our shared vision for a cleaner, more sustainable future.
“This expansion of our electric bus fleet not only demonstrates our commitment to reducing emissions but also marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of public transport in our areas of operation.”
SOURCE: SMMT