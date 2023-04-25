GM releases 2023 first-quarter results and raises full-year guidance

General Motors Co. today reported first-quarter 2023 revenue of $40.0 billion, net income attributable to stockholders of $2.4 billion and EBIT-adjusted of $3.8 billion

GM is also updating its full-year 2023 earnings guidance:

U.S. GAAP net income attributable to stockholders of $8.4 billion-$9.9 billion, compared to the previous outlook of $8.7 billion-$10.1 billion, including $0.9 billion of charges related to the voluntary separation program

EBIT-adjusted of $11.0 billion-$13.0 billion, compared to the previous outlook of $10.5 billion-$12.5 billion

U.S. GAAP net automotive cash provided by operating activities of $16.5 billion-$20.5 billion, compared to the previous outlook of $16.0 billion-$20.0 billion

Adjusted automotive free cash flow of $5.5 billion-$7.5 billion, compared to the previous outlook of $5.0 billion-$7.0 billion

Results Overview