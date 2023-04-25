GM releases 2023 first-quarter results and raises full-year guidance

General Motors Co. today reported first-quarter 2023 revenue of $40.0 billion, net income attributable to stockholders of $2.4 billion and EBIT-adjusted of $3.8 billion

GM is also updating its full-year 2023 earnings guidance:

  • U.S. GAAP net income attributable to stockholders of $8.4 billion-$9.9 billion, compared to the previous outlook of $8.7 billion-$10.1 billion, including $0.9 billion of charges related to the voluntary separation program
  • EBIT-adjusted of $11.0 billion-$13.0 billion, compared to the previous outlook of $10.5 billion-$12.5 billion
  • U.S. GAAP net automotive cash provided by operating activities of $16.5 billion-$20.5 billion, compared to the previous outlook of $16.0 billion-$20.0 billion
  • Adjusted automotive free cash flow of $5.5 billion-$7.5 billion, compared to the previous outlook of $5.0 billion-$7.0 billion

Results Overview

Three Months Ended
($M) except where notedMarch 31, 2023March 31, 2022Change% Change
Revenue$39,985$35,979$4,00611.1%
Net income attributable to stockholders$2,395$2,939$(544)(18.5)%
EBIT-adjusted$3,803$4,044$(241)(6.0)%
Net income margin6.0%8.2%(2.2) ppts(26.8)%
EBIT-adjusted margin9.5%11.2%(1.7) ppts(15.2)%
Automotive operating cash flow$2,232$1,635$59736.5%
Adjusted automotive free cash flow$(132)$6$(138)n.m.
EPS-diluted(a)$1.69$1.35$0.3425.2%
EPS-diluted-adjusted(a)$2.21$2.09$0.125.7%
GMNA EBIT-adjusted$3,576$3,141$43513.8%
GMNA EBIT-adjusted margin10.9%10.7%0.2 ppts1.9%
GMI EBIT-adjusted$347$328$195.8%
China equity income$83$234$(151)(64.5)%
GM Financial EBT-adjusted$771$1,284$(513)(40.0)%

(a)EPS-diluted and EPS-diluted-adjusted include a $0.03 and $(0.11) impact from revaluation on equity investments in the three months ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022.
(b)n.m. = not meaningful

SOURCE: General Motors

