GM releases 2023 first-quarter results and raises full-year guidance

General Motors Co. today reported first-quarter 2023 revenue of $40.0 billion, net income attributable to stockholders of $2.4 billion and EBIT-adjusted of $3.8 billion.
GM is also updating its full-year 2023 earnings guidance:
- U.S. GAAP net income attributable to stockholders of $8.4 billion-$9.9 billion, compared to the previous outlook of $8.7 billion-$10.1 billion, including $0.9 billion of charges related to the voluntary separation program
- EBIT-adjusted of $11.0 billion-$13.0 billion, compared to the previous outlook of $10.5 billion-$12.5 billion
- U.S. GAAP net automotive cash provided by operating activities of $16.5 billion-$20.5 billion, compared to the previous outlook of $16.0 billion-$20.0 billion
- Adjusted automotive free cash flow of $5.5 billion-$7.5 billion, compared to the previous outlook of $5.0 billion-$7.0 billion
Results Overview
|Three Months Ended
|($M) except where noted
|March 31, 2023
|March 31, 2022
|Change
|% Change
|Revenue
|$
|39,985
|$
|35,979
|$
|4,006
|11.1
|%
|Net income attributable to stockholders
|$
|2,395
|$
|2,939
|$
|(544)
|(18.5)
|%
|EBIT-adjusted
|$
|3,803
|$
|4,044
|$
|(241)
|(6.0)
|%
|Net income margin
|6.0
|%
|8.2
|%
|(2.2) ppts
|(26.8)
|%
|EBIT-adjusted margin
|9.5
|%
|11.2
|%
|(1.7) ppts
|(15.2)
|%
|Automotive operating cash flow
|$
|2,232
|$
|1,635
|$
|597
|36.5
|%
|Adjusted automotive free cash flow
|$
|(132)
|$
|6
|$
|(138)
|n.m.
|EPS-diluted(a)
|$
|1.69
|$
|1.35
|$
|0.34
|25.2
|%
|EPS-diluted-adjusted(a)
|$
|2.21
|$
|2.09
|$
|0.12
|5.7
|%
|GMNA EBIT-adjusted
|$
|3,576
|$
|3,141
|$
|435
|13.8
|%
|GMNA EBIT-adjusted margin
|10.9
|%
|10.7
|%
|0.2 ppts
|1.9
|%
|GMI EBIT-adjusted
|$
|347
|$
|328
|$
|19
|5.8
|%
|China equity income
|$
|83
|$
|234
|$
|(151)
|(64.5)
|%
|GM Financial EBT-adjusted
|$
|771
|$
|1,284
|$
|(513)
|(40.0)
|%
(a)EPS-diluted and EPS-diluted-adjusted include a $0.03 and $(0.11) impact from revaluation on equity investments in the three months ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022.
(b)n.m. = not meaningful
SOURCE: General Motors