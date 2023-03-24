GM celebrates top global suppliers at 31st annual Supplier of the Year event

Earlier this week, General Motors celebrated its top global suppliers during its annual Supplier of the Year event held in San Antonio, Texas. In total, 121 suppliers were recognized at the event, with 105 suppliers receiving a Supplier of the Year award, 14 suppliers receiving an Overdrive award and two suppliers receiving both Supplier of the Year and Overdrive awards. Collectively, the awarded suppliers represented 17 countries.

“We are thrilled to recognize these outstanding suppliers after yet another challenging year in the automotive industry,” said Jeff Morrison, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “They overcame countless obstacles and exemplified what it means to be resilient, resourceful and determined. Beyond that, these suppliers demonstrated their commitment to sustainable innovation and to driving advanced solutions in collaboration with the GM team.”

Each year, the Supplier of the Year and Overdrive award recipients are selected by a global, cross-functional GM team for their performance in business and cultural criteria, including quality, launch, supply chain, total enterprise cost, innovation and engineering, communication and transparency, and safety.

The Supplier of the Year award recognizes distinguished global suppliers that exceed GM’s requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry.

The Overdrive award was first presented in 2012 and is a distinction reserved for suppliers who display outstanding achievement across the Global Purchasing and Supply Chain organization’s key priorities. These include sustainability, innovation, relationships, total enterprise cost, launch excellence and safety.

The honorees for 2022 include six certified diverse suppliers recognized as a Supplier of the Year. GM was the first automotive OEM to establish a supplier diversity program in 1968. Over the past five years, GM has spent more than $18 billion and contributed to many community initiatives in collaboration with diverse suppliers. GM strives to achieve equitable and sustainable supply chain inclusion goals to help establish long-term viability for the company’s diverse supply base.

GM’s 2022 Supplier of the Year award winners are:

AdientDana IncorporatedJack Morton WorldwidePrestone Products Corporation
Advanced Composites, Inc.DB SchenkerJones Lang LaSalleQualcomm Technologies
AGIDedicated Logistics, LLC.JPC Automotive Co., Ltd.Questum
Allegis Global SolutionsDENSO International America, Inc.JS Distribution Corp.RXO, Inc.
Alps Alpine Co., LtdDN Automotive CorporationJSLRyobi Die Casting
AscentDSV Air & Sea Inc.Katcon GlobalSCHAEFFLER
Attentive Industries, Inc.DY AUTO CorporationKawasaki Lisen Kaisha, Ltd.Seil Intech Co., Ltd.
AUSTEM Co., Ltd.Dynamic Manufacturing, Inc.KM&I Co., Ltd.Shannon Precision Fastener
Automatic Systems, Inc.ExxonMobil Product SolutionsL&L ProductsSiemens Digital Industries Software
BASF GroupF.tech Inc.LabelmasterSM Namsun Aluminum Automotive Parts Co.,Ltd.
Bethel Automotive Safety Systems Co., Ltd.FANUC CORPORATIONLear CorporationSPAL Automotive
BHARAT FORGE LTD.FlexLeo Burnett DetroitSpartan Light Metal Products
Bocar GroupFlex-N-GateLG ElectronicsSummit Polymers Inc.
Bridgestone CorporationGALLAGHER-KAISER CORPORATIONLinamarSundram Fasteners Limited, Powertrain Components & Assemblies
BroseGentex CorporationLizhong Wheel GroupSungwoo Hitech Co.,Ltd
Chunil Cargo Transportation Co., Ltd.GNS North AmericaMagna InternationalTenneco Powertrain
Chunil Engineering Co., Ltd.GP StrategiesMartin Transportation SystemsThe Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.Hankook Tire and TechnologyMAXXIS TIRESThermoflex Corp.
CMA CGMHanon SystemsMcCann DetroitUnited Road Services
Commonwealth Rolled ProductsHendrick MotorsportsMichelin North America Inc.Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc.
COMMONWEALTH//McCANNHIROTEC MEXICOMicrosoft Corporation – GM/Cruise AOUValeo
Cooper StandardHL MandoMoon Star Express LLCVeoneer
Creative Techniques, Inc.HYUNDAI GLOVISMOURA BATTERIESVuteq Corporation
CSN-Companhia Siderurgica NacionalIdeal Contracting, LLCMultimaticWalbridge
Czarnowski CollectiveIdeal Setech, LLCNIPPON SEIKI NORTH AMERICAWooshin Systems Co., Ltd
DAEYONG INDUSTRY CO.ILJIN USANucorYazaki North America
DaimayInteva ProductsNYX, LLC

GM’s 2022 Overdrive Award winners are:

Al-CraftGage Products Co.Magna InternationalPOSCO
AAMJOHNSON MATTHEY PLCMPCRyder
Cataler North America CorpKETMorley CompaniesST Micro
ChemicoKuka Systems North AmericaNYX, LLCTrico

The suppliers that received both Supplier of the Year and Overdrive awards include Magna International and NYX LLC.

SOURCE: General Motors

