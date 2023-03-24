GM celebrates top global suppliers at 31st annual Supplier of the Year event

Earlier this week, General Motors celebrated its top global suppliers during its annual Supplier of the Year event held in San Antonio, Texas. In total, 121 suppliers were recognized at the event, with 105 suppliers receiving a Supplier of the Year award, 14 suppliers receiving an Overdrive award and two suppliers receiving both Supplier of the Year and Overdrive awards. Collectively, the awarded suppliers represented 17 countries.
“We are thrilled to recognize these outstanding suppliers after yet another challenging year in the automotive industry,” said Jeff Morrison, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “They overcame countless obstacles and exemplified what it means to be resilient, resourceful and determined. Beyond that, these suppliers demonstrated their commitment to sustainable innovation and to driving advanced solutions in collaboration with the GM team.”
Each year, the Supplier of the Year and Overdrive award recipients are selected by a global, cross-functional GM team for their performance in business and cultural criteria, including quality, launch, supply chain, total enterprise cost, innovation and engineering, communication and transparency, and safety.
The Supplier of the Year award recognizes distinguished global suppliers that exceed GM’s requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry.
The Overdrive award was first presented in 2012 and is a distinction reserved for suppliers who display outstanding achievement across the Global Purchasing and Supply Chain organization’s key priorities. These include sustainability, innovation, relationships, total enterprise cost, launch excellence and safety.
The honorees for 2022 include six certified diverse suppliers recognized as a Supplier of the Year. GM was the first automotive OEM to establish a supplier diversity program in 1968. Over the past five years, GM has spent more than $18 billion and contributed to many community initiatives in collaboration with diverse suppliers. GM strives to achieve equitable and sustainable supply chain inclusion goals to help establish long-term viability for the company’s diverse supply base.
GM’s 2022 Supplier of the Year award winners are:
|Adient
|Dana Incorporated
|Jack Morton Worldwide
|Prestone Products Corporation
|Advanced Composites, Inc.
|DB Schenker
|Jones Lang LaSalle
|Qualcomm Technologies
|AGI
|Dedicated Logistics, LLC.
|JPC Automotive Co., Ltd.
|Questum
|Allegis Global Solutions
|DENSO International America, Inc.
|JS Distribution Corp.
|RXO, Inc.
|Alps Alpine Co., Ltd
|DN Automotive Corporation
|JSL
|Ryobi Die Casting
|Ascent
|DSV Air & Sea Inc.
|Katcon Global
|SCHAEFFLER
|Attentive Industries, Inc.
|DY AUTO Corporation
|Kawasaki Lisen Kaisha, Ltd.
|Seil Intech Co., Ltd.
|AUSTEM Co., Ltd.
|Dynamic Manufacturing, Inc.
|KM&I Co., Ltd.
|Shannon Precision Fastener
|Automatic Systems, Inc.
|ExxonMobil Product Solutions
|L&L Products
|Siemens Digital Industries Software
|BASF Group
|F.tech Inc.
|Labelmaster
|SM Namsun Aluminum Automotive Parts Co.,Ltd.
|Bethel Automotive Safety Systems Co., Ltd.
|FANUC CORPORATION
|Lear Corporation
|SPAL Automotive
|BHARAT FORGE LTD.
|Flex
|Leo Burnett Detroit
|Spartan Light Metal Products
|Bocar Group
|Flex-N-Gate
|LG Electronics
|Summit Polymers Inc.
|Bridgestone Corporation
|GALLAGHER-KAISER CORPORATION
|Linamar
|Sundram Fasteners Limited, Powertrain Components & Assemblies
|Brose
|Gentex Corporation
|Lizhong Wheel Group
|Sungwoo Hitech Co.,Ltd
|Chunil Cargo Transportation Co., Ltd.
|GNS North America
|Magna International
|Tenneco Powertrain
|Chunil Engineering Co., Ltd.
|GP Strategies
|Martin Transportation Systems
|The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
|Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.
|Hankook Tire and Technology
|MAXXIS TIRES
|Thermoflex Corp.
|CMA CGM
|Hanon Systems
|McCann Detroit
|United Road Services
|Commonwealth Rolled Products
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Michelin North America Inc.
|Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc.
|COMMONWEALTH//McCANN
|HIROTEC MEXICO
|Microsoft Corporation – GM/Cruise AOU
|Valeo
|Cooper Standard
|HL Mando
|Moon Star Express LLC
|Veoneer
|Creative Techniques, Inc.
|HYUNDAI GLOVIS
|MOURA BATTERIES
|Vuteq Corporation
|CSN-Companhia Siderurgica Nacional
|Ideal Contracting, LLC
|Multimatic
|Walbridge
|Czarnowski Collective
|Ideal Setech, LLC
|NIPPON SEIKI NORTH AMERICA
|Wooshin Systems Co., Ltd
|DAEYONG INDUSTRY CO.
|ILJIN USA
|Nucor
|Yazaki North America
|Daimay
|Inteva Products
|NYX, LLC
GM’s 2022 Overdrive Award winners are:
|Al-Craft
|Gage Products Co.
|Magna International
|POSCO
|AAM
|JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC
|MPC
|Ryder
|Cataler North America Corp
|KET
|Morley Companies
|ST Micro
|Chemico
|Kuka Systems North America
|NYX, LLC
|Trico
The suppliers that received both Supplier of the Year and Overdrive awards include Magna International and NYX LLC.
SOURCE: General Motors