Global passenger car market share of countries planning to phase out new sales of internal combustion engine vehicles

The number of governments committed to fully ending the sale or registration of new internal combustion engine vehicles keeps growing

The number of national and sub-national governments committed to fully ending the sale or registration of new internal combustion engine (ICE) light-duty vehicles(passenger cars and vans/light trucks) keeps growing. Since mid-June 2021, there are three changes to our global map (Figure 1).  At the end of June 2021, Canada moved its 2040 goal of 100% zero-emission new light-duty cars and truck sales ahead to 2035. In mid-July 2021, the Austrian government presented its Mobility Master Plan 2030, and it sets the goal to only allow the registration of new zero-emission cars and light commercial vehicles (vans) by 2030.  Additionally, in early September, the governor of the U.S. state of New York signed legislation stating that from 2035, in-state sales of new passenger cars and trucks shall be 100% zero-emission.

