Global passenger car market share of countries planning to phase out new sales of internal combustion engine vehicles

The number of national and sub-national governments committed to fully ending the sale or registration of new internal combustion engine (ICE) light-duty vehicles(passenger cars and vans/light trucks) keeps growing. Since mid-June 2021, there are three changes to our global map (Figure 1). At the end of June 2021, Canada moved its 2040 goal of 100% zero-emission new light-duty cars and truck sales ahead to 2035. In mid-July 2021, the Austrian government presented its Mobility Master Plan 2030, and it sets the goal to only allow the registration of new zero-emission cars and light commercial vehicles (vans) by 2030. Additionally, in early September, the governor of the U.S. state of New York signed legislation stating that from 2035, in-state sales of new passenger cars and trucks shall be 100% zero-emission.

SOURCE: ICCT