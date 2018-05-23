Global NCAP: Transport ministers and policy makers help stop the crash at #itf2018

Global NCAP and the Stop the Crash Partnership are hosting a live demonstration of Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) crash avoidance technology today, during the opening of the OECD International Transport Forum summit in Leipzig.

Attending Minsters and policy makers will be invited to experience the city and pedestrian protection versions of this potentially life saving system for themselves. AEB is a key technology recommended as a mandatory vehicle safety requirement in the European Commission’s 3rd Mobility Package.

David Ward, Chairman of the Stop the Crash Partnership and Secretary General of Global NCAP said,

“We warmly welcome the European Commission’s recent package of road safety measures and encourage the early adoption of crash avoidance technologies such as AEB by Member States and the European Parliament.

“Today at #ITF18, Ministers can experience for themselves the life saving benefits of these systems, especially for vulnerable road users in cities such as pedestrians and cyclists.”

