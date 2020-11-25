Global NCAP: Four star Thar

The Mahindra Thar has achieved an encouraging four star rating for both adult and child occupants in Global NCAP’s new round of #SaferCarsForIndia crash tests.

The recently launched Mahindra Thar was tested in its basic safety specification, two airbags, and reached 4 stars for adult and child occupants. The Thar also meets the side impact UN 95 regulation. (*)

Global NCAP tested Thar’s ESC according to UN regulation. ESC is not fitted as standard on the Thar and although the model met minimum regulatory requirements, the car showed an unstable dynamic behaviour. Global NCAP recommends a review and improvement.

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP said,

“Mahindra’s commitment to safer cars is once again displayed for consumers and shows that it is possible to offer good safety performance in the Indian market. It is encouraging to see manufacturers that also offer high levels of protection for children traveling in their vehicles. The Thar demonstrates the capacity of Mahindra to improve its fleet safety.”

David Ward, President of the Towards Zero Foundation said,

“Another good result for Mahindra which shows the manufacturer’s commitment to safety. It is very satisfying to see this growing vehicle safety trend in the Indian car market, which combines minimum regulatory requirements with the purchasing power of #SaferCarsforIndia informed consumers, helping to drive demand for ever safer vehicles.”

Mahindra Thar (2 airbags)

The Thar achieved four stars for adult and child occupant protection. The Thar offers double frontal airbags as standard. Driver and passenger’s head and neck showed good protection. Driver’s chest offered adequate protection and passenger chest showed good protection. The structure was rated as stable but the footwell area was rated as unstable, not being capable of withstanding further loadings. Both adult knee areas were optimized to reduce significant injuries. Both child occupants received almost full protection during the test. The Thar offers standard ISOFIX anchorages and top tether together with 3 point belts for all seating positions.

Child Occupant Protection

Global NCAP awards a separate child safety rating to each car in order to highlight the different levels of protection vehicles provide to passengers on the rear seats. Global NCAP tests a combination of the car and child seat recommended by the own car manufacturer. Because the only safe way for young children to travel is properly restrained in a child seat, the assessment checks how compatible the car is with the child seats recommended by the manufacturer, as well as the protection provided in the crash test.

SOURCE: Global NCAP