Global NCAP crash tests reach half century in India

Global NCAP has reached the 50 model milestone for cars tested in the Indian market with the announcement of the progamme’s new crash results today. Four cars are included in this latest phase of the #SaferCarsforIndia campaign, the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Honda Jazz and the Honda City (4th Gen).

Alejandro Furas, Global NCAP Secretary General said, “This is an important milestone moment for our crash testing in India, with fifty models tested to date. There has been significant progress on vehicle safety design since we began our tests in 2014 but, as we see from our latest results, there is still more to be done to achieve the high safety standards that consumers in India rightly demand. “It has been encouraging to see some leading Indian manufacturers respond so well to the #SaferCarsforIndia challenge, but also rather disappointing that major global brands fall short on safety in India whilst comfortably exceeding these requirements in other global markets.”

David Ward, President of the Towards Zero Foundation said, “As we pass the #SaferCarsforIndia fifty test milestone, it’s important to recognise the progress that has been made. Automakers are rising to the challenge set by Global NCAP with new models increasingly achieving a five star safety performance. For some Indian manufacturers this has become a must have validation of their commitment to safety. “We warmly welcome the Indian governments proposal to require six airbags in new cars. Together with the introduction of our new assessment protocols in July this year, the combination of regulatory push and market pull will continue to help shape a market for safety in India.”

SOURCE: Global NCAP