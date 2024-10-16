Global debut for all-new 2025 Nissan Murano with elegant design and seamless connected experience

All-new crossover delivers a serene and sanctuary-like experience, with modern style and more premium features

The 2025 Nissan Murano made its public debut today at Nissan Americas Headquarters, revealing the all-new crossover’s premium design and extensive list of new features and technologies.

Academy Award-winning actress and Nissan Brand Ambassador Brie Larson unveiled the new Murano to employees and the media, adding extra star power to the introduction of a crossover that delivers a premium experience without the premium price tag. She was joined on stage by Giovanny Arroba, Nissan program design director, and Vinay Shahani, senior vice president, U.S. marketing and sales.

The all-new 2025 Nissan Murano goes on sale in early 2025. Pricing will be announced closer to the on-sale date.

Stunning design

The new Murano builds on Nissan’s design theme – energetic elegance – with a sleek and modern exterior accentuated by available 21-inch wheels, full-width LED tail lights and available two-tone paintwork. The interior is equally impressive, with soft-touch, finely detailed materials throughout; dual, high-definition 12.3-inch displays; and delightfully upscale features like available 64-color ambient lighting and massaging front seats.

Exceptional peace of mind

The 2025 Murano imparts confidence and control to those behind the wheel with standard Nissan Safety Shield® 3601. Additionally, ProPILOT Assist2 and ProPILOT Assist 1.13 help to streamline road trips by helping with highway driving. Finally, there are two new-to-Murano camera technologies: Invisible Hood View4, which allows for a virtual view through the engine bay for precise navigation, and 3D Around View® Monitor5, which provides eight virtual vantage points “around” the vehicle when parking or maneuvering.

Seamlessly intuitive connectivity

Staying connected while on the go is more important than ever, and Murano rises to the occasion with available Google built-in6, including up-to-date Google Maps and other apps, right in the vehicle’s 12.3-inch touchscreen. The system is paired with a Bose® 10-speaker audio system tuned for immersive sound throughout the cabin.

