GKN Automotive to establish advanced global e-mobility software engineering centre in India

GKN Automotive, a global leader in automotive technologies, today announced joining forces with Tata Technologies, a global engineering and product development digital services company, to establish and set up an advanced global e-mobility software engineering centre in India.

The new centre, based in Bengaluru, will utilise Tata Technology’s expertise in electric and embedded systems and its ability to attract India’s software engineering talent. A widespread recruitment drive has now started to attract world-class talent to develop GKN Automotive’s next-generation e-Drive technologies, reshaping the future of e-mobility for forthcoming electrified vehicles. Once established and fully operational it will become a dedicated GKN Automotive facility.

Liam Butterworth, CEO, GKN Automotive: “This is a crucial milestone for GKN Automotive. Working with Tata Technologies is essential in helping us establish this centre in India and draw upon the world-class software engineering talent there. Our e-Drive technologies have already put us in a market-leading position but this programme will help us accelerate our growth, expanding and improving our products and widening our customer base. We are excited about our collaboration with Tata Technologies in an increasingly electrified future.”

Warren Harris, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Technologies: “Tata Technologies, with a vision of ‘engineering a better world’ enables global OEMs and Tier 1s manufacture and realise better products through its product design and engineering capabilities. This collaboration with GKN Automotive will significantly contribute towards the development of the next-generation of electric vehicles that are sustainable and help us achieve a greener world.”

Following delays brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the new software engineering centre was completed in just six months and houses a design studio and laboratories. By the end of the year it will be home to over 100 world-class engineers and support staff.

SOURCE: GKN Automotive