As of January 6th, 2020, Gilles Le Borgne joins Groupe Renault as Executive Vice-President Engineering and a member of the Group Executive Committee (CEG). He will report to Clotilde Delbos, Chief Executive Officer for an interim period.

Gaspar Gascon Abellan has decided to leave the company to pursue personal projects.

Clotilde Delbos paid tribute to the commitment and career of Gaspar Gascon Abellan: “For thirty years, Gaspar has been involved in Renault’s engineering teams and, at its head, has significantly developed powertrain engineering and contributed to the design of successful vehicles. The arrival of Gilles Le Borgne as head of the Group’s product engineering teams will accelerate the transformation of our engineering and effectively consolidate our R&D in a context of high technological stakes and rapidly changing environmental regulations in Europe and around the world. His extensive experience and track record, recognized throughout the automotive industry, will also help develop and optimize operational synergies within Renault and the Alliance.”

SOURCE: Renault