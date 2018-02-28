Get covered with MG

All new MGs come with at least a 5-year warranty!

The entire MG range now comes with its most comprehensive warranty packages ever, with all new MGs receiving at least 5 years of cover as standard, providing customers with peace-of-mind motoring long after they have driven out of the showroom.

The brand-new Compact-SUV, the MG ZS, leads the way with a 7 year/80,000-mile manufacturer warranty. Transferable to any new owner before the limit is reached, the highly-competitive package also guarantees genuine replacement MG parts for the remainder of the agreement.

The rest of the MG range also benefits from enhanced warranty packages. Announced at the start of the year, the MG3 Supermini saw its warranty extended from 3 years to 5 years/60,000 miles, offering a further incentive to purchase this stylish car.

The spacious SUV, the MG GS, is also supported by a 5 year/80,000 miles warranty. By offering at least a 5 year warranty across the range, MG offers longer warranties on its cars than most other manufacturers, going well beyond with a 7 year warranty on the MG ZS.

Daniel Gregorious, Head of Sales & Marketing at MG Motor UK, said: “We believe in the quality of our cars and we always put our customers at the heart of everything we do. That’s why our range now has longer warranties, proving that MG cars are not just great value for money but also reliable and well built too”.

To learn more about the warranties available on the MG range, please visit: http://mg.co.uk/owners/warranty

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.