Germany’s electric car market sets new record in February

In February 2020, new registrations of electric passenger cars in Germany came to 16,531 units (annual rise of 141 percent), which was a new all-time high. As a result, electric cars accounted for 6.9 percent of the overall market – also a new record. Battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) totaled 8,154 new registrations (+76 percent), which again was a new record. The number of plug-in hybrids rose by 279 percent to 8,354 units. Over three out of five newly registered e-cars in Germany are in the lower and medium segments. In February the German auto makers pushed up their share of the domestic electric car market to 63 percent (from 39 percent in February 2019).

Hildegard Müller, President of the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), stressed: “The market ramp-up of electric mobility is running at full speed. The ‘model offensive’ of the manufacturers is giving it an extra boost. Sixty models are already on offer in Germany, and by 2023 about another 90 will join them. Today already eight of the ten most popular electric cars in Germany are models from German brands. This indicates that the German automotive industry is increasingly playing a pioneering role in electric mobility.”

In January the German OEMs continued to expand their production of electric passenger cars. High growth rates were recorded both at home (+52 percent) and abroad (+220 percent). Worldwide over 45,000 electric cars (+120 percent) with a German badge rolled off the production lines.

The environmental subsidy took a breather in February, with 5,632 applications (4 percent up on February last year). The accumulated total already exceeds 180,000 applications. VDA President Hildegard Müller underscored, “We welcome the fact that there is now clarity regarding the new, attractive environmental bonus. It is an important component in the success of electric mobility.”

